526 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, Seattle, WA
Greenwood is an up-and-coming neighborhood in north central Seattle where hipsters and young families alike find tons to love in the convenient location and abundance of amenities. But if you want to get in here while rent prices are still within reach, you’d better move fast!
Transportation
- Walking
- Biking
- Driving
- Public transportation (King County Metro buses and light rail)
Demographics
- Established professionals (mostly between the ages of 35-44)
- Young singles (mostly between ages 25-34)
- Families with young children
Close to:
- Northgate Mall
- North Seattle College
- Woodland Park Zoo
- Green Lake
Contains:
- I-5
- Hwy 99
- Greenwood Park
Greenwood in 3 Words: Urban, Comfortable, Convenient
Living in a convenient location makes many people’s wish lists for perfect housing, and you can find this all in Greenwood. Excellent schools make Greenwood an especially great choice for families with school-aged children. But because affordable, safe neighborhoods in the city of Seattle are becoming harder to find, Greenwood has a new place in the spotlight.
You’ll find a quirky combination of coffee shops, antique stores, and cafes in the neighborhood’s business district, at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and North 85th Street. The Chocolati Café will satisfy any sweet tooth, and Pete’s Egg Nest is a favorite spot for brunch. Like most of Seattle, it’s easy to find a good cup of coffee here; you may especially like Revolutions Espresso and Bakery.
There’s always plenty to do in this neighborhood, but things tend to quiet down at night. If you’re asking “what’s the catch?” it’s that it may take a while to find an open apartment for rent. Rent rates in Greenwood are also increasing quite rapidly because more people want to live here. If you see a bargain, snatch it up quickly!
When you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Greenwood, be aware of the extras. Some rent prices may appear budget-friendly, but many extras are not included. Most renters will have to pay their own utilities. Pet-friendly apartments aren’t hard to find, but will require extra pet deposits and may also charge a small amount of additional rent. Parking is often an extra charge not included in your rent, so make sure you ask about this when you sign your lease.
Searching for apartments for rent in Greenwood requires a little patience because there’s quite a bit of competition. The more limited your budget, the more time you should allow for your search, since more budget-friendly apartments in Greenwood are in greater demand. Your odds of finding an apartment quickly are better if your budget allows for more luxury units or if you don’t have pets. Most pet-friendly units do require pet interviews for dogs and have some specific breed restrictions. Some apartment buildings offer extra perks, such as intercoms, onsite storage units, composting/recycling, and rooftop patios that are perfect for entertaining.
Greenwood is very walkable, and the access to public transit options makes it very possible to get by without a car here. Many people also choose to ride bikes to get around, and designated bike lanes make this easy. (The sidewalks are a little bumpy at times, due to the fact that the neighborhood was built on top of a peat bog, which that has caused some ground settling.) Many people also drive in Greenwood, but finding parking spaces can be a challenge. If you regularly need a parking space, save yourself the headache and consider getting an RPZ (restricted parking zone) permit from the city of Seattle.
Greenwood aims to be the kind of community that draws people in from other neighborhoods and makes renters proud to show off where they live. The Greenwood Classic Car Show is an annual event that attracts visitors from all over the city. Art walks happen every month, and the Taproot Theatre has been a mainstay for years, even surviving a fire in 2009. The Greenwood Park is 2.8 acres of family-friendly green space, with basketball hoops and obstacle courses, and Sandel Park is very dog-friendly.
Mention Greenwood to someone and they’re likely to tell you it’s a cute area that feels like a small town. It’s a laidback place to live with easy access to all the conveniences you could want. Time to take a closer look?