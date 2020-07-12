526 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, Seattle, WA

There’s always plenty to do in this neighborhood, but things tend to quiet down at night. If you’re asking “what’s the catch?” it’s that it may take a while to find an open apartment for rent. Rent rates in Greenwood are also increasing quite rapidly because more people want to live here. If you see a bargain, snatch it up quickly!

When you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Greenwood, be aware of the extras. Some rent prices may appear budget-friendly, but many extras are not included. Most renters will have to pay their own utilities. Pet-friendly apartments aren’t hard to find, but will require extra pet deposits and may also charge a small amount of additional rent. Parking is often an extra charge not included in your rent, so make sure you ask about this when you sign your lease.

Searching for apartments for rent in Greenwood requires a little patience because there’s quite a bit of competition. The more limited your budget, the more time you should allow for your search, since more budget-friendly apartments in Greenwood are in greater demand. Your odds of finding an apartment quickly are better if your budget allows for more luxury units or if you don’t have pets. Most pet-friendly units do require pet interviews for dogs and have some specific breed restrictions. Some apartment buildings offer extra perks, such as intercoms, onsite storage units, composting/recycling, and rooftop patios that are perfect for entertaining.