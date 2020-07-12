Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:54 PM

526 Apartments for rent in Greenwood, Seattle, WA

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
26 Units Available
Leilani Apartment Homes
10215 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,325
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
918 sqft
Close to Evanston P-Patch Community Gardens, Lenny's Produce, Quality Food Center, multiple bus stops, D-Line Rapid Ride, Pipers Creek Trail, and Viewlands Elementary School. Amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry, outdoor edgeless pool, and individually controlled thermostats.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Guinevere Apartments
522 N 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,499
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,652
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
828 sqft
Full-size washer and dryer in every home. Large closets and custom maple cabinetry. Rooftop terraces with territorial views of Seattle available. Conveniently located with easy access to 99. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
Janus
101 NW 85th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,795
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
City living is full of options always growing and changing. And Janus is part of it in the artful and eclectic neighborhood of Greenwood, just 10 minutes north of downtown Seattle.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
1 Unit Available
Crown Hill Apartments
2761-2769 NW 80th St, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
Tucked away in a quiet residential area, yet close to everything in Ballard. Close to Golden Gardens park with ample free parking. Spacious, newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath floorplans available now.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10131 Holman Rd NW
10131 Holman Road Northwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1300 sqft
Spacious Greenwood/Carkeek Townhome! Available Now! - Welcome home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area near Crown Hill. Will not last long! Carkeek Park just around the corner.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
354 N 83rd St
354 North 83rd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
2100 sqft
354 N 83rd St Available 08/01/20 Greenlake/ Greenwood Craftsman Home - This craftsman style house has 3+ bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. First floor features hardwood floors, living room, dining room, and kitchen with breakfast nook.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8750 Greenwood Ave N #S207
8750 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1122 sqft
Beautiful Spacious Greenwood Condo - Two Bedroom, Two Bath - - View our Rental Criterion and Application Disclosure at http://mapleleafmgt.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10135 Holman Rd NW
10135 Holman Road Northwest, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1227 sqft
Spacious Greenwood Townhome! Available Now! - Come home to this 3 bedroom, 3.25 bath townhouse in a popular area of Crown Hill. Will not last long! Carkeek Park and Piper's Creek.

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
10301 Greenwood Avenue
10301 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Jefferson Court Apartments were built in 1988. This 62 unit building offer 34 one bedroom units and 28 two bedroom units on 4 floors.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
929 N 105th St
929 North 105th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Beautiful top floor unit in convenient North Seattle location. This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath top floor condo was just completely renovated and is like new! The entire unit was just painted and gorgeous hardwood floors were laid throughout.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
404 N. 85th St. - LL200
404 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,000
4727 sqft
Spacious lower level commercial unit in Bank of America building available for lease. Great location just off Greenwood Ave. on N.85th. Busy, well traveled commercial area.

1 of 24

Last updated April 12 at 10:27am
1 Unit Available
9006 8th Ave NE
9006 8th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2180 sqft
Life is Good on Crown Hill! - Crown Hill home in a superb location.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
314 NW 80th St
314 Northwest 80th Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1650 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Greenwood House For Rent (Recently Renovated) - Property Id: 319285 Single Family home located in the heart of Greenwood, Seattle Neighborhood that is move-in ready, recently remodeled, and located in convenient location near to

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
916 N 85th St
916 North 85th Street, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
Spacious 1+ Bedroom Apt near Greenlake - Property Id: 313145 Spacious 1+ bedroom( 1 bedroom plus an extra room or office) in a gated complex, with a private yard. Minutes from Greenlake, and Greenwood.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
923 North 102nd Street
923 North 102nd Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
960 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020. Call us now at (425) 321 0364 to book your showing! (RLNE5928519)
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Noba Apartments
8022 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
601 sqft
Brand-new apartments within steps of downtown Ballard. These units feature wood floors, a rooftop patio, fire pits and more! Enjoy the fitness center, open 24 hours.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
The Galleria Apartments
10500 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,193
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1000 sqft
Located walking distance to Northgate Mall and minutes from Downtown Seattle, nature trails and shopping and dining. Units have modern fixtures, accented color walls and large closets. Swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
9 Units Available
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,490
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,765
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,585
1018 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to I-5. Select homes boast Mount Rainier and Puget Sound views. Communal amenities include a multipurpose lounge, fitness center, clubhouse and rooftop deck. On-site bike storage and gated underground parking.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Northlink Apartments
11244 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northlink Apartments in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
Phinney Flats
6726 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
275 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Phinney Flats in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Belay
6559 15th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
522 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy in-unit full size washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and European-style cabinetry. Community includes BBQ area, fire pit, resident lounge with Wi-Fi and fitness center. Conveniently located close to Salmon Bay Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Luxe at Meridian
10306 Meridian Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,331
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,461
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1174 sqft
Comfortable and convenient apartment homes with large closets, private balcony, personal washer/dryer and great views. Community is close to public transportation and has a fitness center, heated swimming pool and tanning bed.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,714
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
975 sqft
Haller Post in Seattle, WA offers a respite from urban life. Located just north of downtown, these Seattle apartments for rent are close to everything you love about the city, without being in the thick of things.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 3 at 03:03pm
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Vista
11539 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
- Cozy two bedroom, two bathroom located off of Greenwood Avenue One bathroom with a shower is attached to the master bedroom The other bathroom is off the main hallway with a bathtub/shower combo Large deck with a nice view Natural light floods
Greenwood
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Greenwood is an up-and-coming neighborhood in north central Seattle where hipsters and young families alike find tons to love in the convenient location and abundance of amenities. But if you want to get in here while rent prices are still within reach, you’d better move fast!

Transportation

  • Walking
  • Biking
  • Driving
  • Public transportation (King County Metro buses and light rail)

Demographics

  • Established professionals (mostly between the ages of 35-44)
  • Young singles (mostly between ages 25-34)
  • Families with young children

Close to:

  • Northgate Mall
  • North Seattle College
  • Woodland Park Zoo
  • Green Lake

Contains:

  • I-5
  • Hwy 99
  • Greenwood Park

Greenwood in 3 Words: Urban, Comfortable, Convenient

Living in Greenwood

Living in a convenient location makes many people’s wish lists for perfect housing, and you can find this all in Greenwood. Excellent schools make Greenwood an especially great choice for families with school-aged children. But because affordable, safe neighborhoods in the city of Seattle are becoming harder to find, Greenwood has a new place in the spotlight.

Dining in Greenwood

You’ll find a quirky combination of coffee shops, antique stores, and cafes in the neighborhood’s business district, at the corner of Greenwood Avenue and North 85th Street. The Chocolati Café will satisfy any sweet tooth, and Pete’s Egg Nest is a favorite spot for brunch. Like most of Seattle, it’s easy to find a good cup of coffee here; you may especially like Revolutions Espresso and Bakery.

Renting in Greenwood, Seattle

There’s always plenty to do in this neighborhood, but things tend to quiet down at night. If you’re asking “what’s the catch?” it’s that it may take a while to find an open apartment for rent. Rent rates in Greenwood are also increasing quite rapidly because more people want to live here. If you see a bargain, snatch it up quickly!

When you’re looking for an apartment for rent in Greenwood, be aware of the extras. Some rent prices may appear budget-friendly, but many extras are not included. Most renters will have to pay their own utilities. Pet-friendly apartments aren’t hard to find, but will require extra pet deposits and may also charge a small amount of additional rent. Parking is often an extra charge not included in your rent, so make sure you ask about this when you sign your lease.

Searching for apartments for rent in Greenwood requires a little patience because there’s quite a bit of competition. The more limited your budget, the more time you should allow for your search, since more budget-friendly apartments in Greenwood are in greater demand. Your odds of finding an apartment quickly are better if your budget allows for more luxury units or if you don’t have pets. Most pet-friendly units do require pet interviews for dogs and have some specific breed restrictions. Some apartment buildings offer extra perks, such as intercoms, onsite storage units, composting/recycling, and rooftop patios that are perfect for entertaining.

Getting around Greenwood

Greenwood is very walkable, and the access to public transit options makes it very possible to get by without a car here. Many people also choose to ride bikes to get around, and designated bike lanes make this easy. (The sidewalks are a little bumpy at times, due to the fact that the neighborhood was built on top of a peat bog, which that has caused some ground settling.) Many people also drive in Greenwood, but finding parking spaces can be a challenge. If you regularly need a parking space, save yourself the headache and consider getting an RPZ (restricted parking zone) permit from the city of Seattle.

Things to do in Greenwood

Greenwood aims to be the kind of community that draws people in from other neighborhoods and makes renters proud to show off where they live. The Greenwood Classic Car Show is an annual event that attracts visitors from all over the city. Art walks happen every month, and the Taproot Theatre has been a mainstay for years, even surviving a fire in 2009. The Greenwood Park is 2.8 acres of family-friendly green space, with basketball hoops and obstacle courses, and Sandel Park is very dog-friendly.

Mention Greenwood to someone and they’re likely to tell you it’s a cute area that feels like a small town. It’s a laidback place to live with easy access to all the conveniences you could want. Time to take a closer look?

