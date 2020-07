Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking garage package receiving pool

As an homage to Ballard's rich history, Odin Apartments is an extraordinary residential community both inside and out. With architecture inspired by a geode, Odin Apartments' robust exterior wraps around a stunningly vibrant interior with a multitude of resident amenities ranging from a lush green mews to a stunning rooftop deck, fitness center and pet grooming room. Explore the nearby dining, shopping, and entertainment destinations to discover why this waterfront town is one of the Seattle's most desirable neighborhoods.