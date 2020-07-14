All apartments in Seattle
Nine and Pine Apartments
Nine and Pine Apartments

1601 9th Ave · (206) 887-9262
Location

1601 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 43 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. Jul 27

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 669 sqft

Unit 612 · Avail. now

$2,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 710 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 617 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Nine and Pine Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
Nine and Pine Apartments represent the future of Seattle living. Challenge the mundane in this extraordinary community. Walk anywhere, as your home is only steps away from Whole Foods, City Target, Pike Place Market, the Amazon campus, and the bustling Financial District. Public transportation is conveniently accessed via Link Light Rail, the SLU Trolley, and the bus tunnel depot located nearby. Or, take advantage of green living with one of the Free-Floating Bike Share!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: NA
limit: 2
rent: $45 ( up TO 2 pets)
restrictions: No weight restrictions, some dog breeds - check with the leasing office
Parking Details: Stacker garage $225.00 for midsize cars and $250.00 for SUV.
Storage Details: $40 per locker

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Nine and Pine Apartments have any available units?
Nine and Pine Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Nine and Pine Apartments have?
Some of Nine and Pine Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Nine and Pine Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Nine and Pine Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Nine and Pine Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Nine and Pine Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Nine and Pine Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Nine and Pine Apartments offers parking.
Does Nine and Pine Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Nine and Pine Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Nine and Pine Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Nine and Pine Apartments has a pool.
Does Nine and Pine Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Nine and Pine Apartments has accessible units.
Does Nine and Pine Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Nine and Pine Apartments has units with dishwashers.
