Nine and Pine Apartments

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: $400
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: NA
limit: 2
rent: $45 ( up TO 2 pets)
restrictions: No weight restrictions, some dog breeds - check with the leasing office
Parking Details: Stacker garage $225.00 for midsize cars and $250.00 for SUV.
Storage Details: $40 per locker