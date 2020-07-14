Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse coffee bar dog park e-payments fire pit internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Nine and Pine Apartments represent the future of Seattle living. Challenge the mundane in this extraordinary community. Walk anywhere, as your home is only steps away from Whole Foods, City Target, Pike Place Market, the Amazon campus, and the bustling Financial District. Public transportation is conveniently accessed via Link Light Rail, the SLU Trolley, and the bus tunnel depot located nearby. Or, take advantage of green living with one of the Free-Floating Bike Share!