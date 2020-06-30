Beacon View

Lease Length: 9-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Max weight 45 lb each
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space.
Storage Details: Package Lockers