Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly cable included

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator cable included oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym parking package receiving on-site laundry internet access sauna

We are the answer to all your downtown needs! Beacon View Apartments is minutes away from everywhere you need to be. We're only 3 miles away from downtown Seattle. Grocery stores are blocks away and the bus lines run right past our front gates. Beacon View Apartments is located at the corner of

12th Avenue South and Massachusetts, just 3 blocks away from Amazon.com and beautiful community parks.



Come see the picture-perfect view from your new home today! Our friendly office staff is here to help you Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 10am to 6pm. We would love to meet you!