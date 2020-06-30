All apartments in Seattle
Beacon View
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:00 PM

Beacon View

Open Now until 6pm
1701 12th Ave S · (833) 329-1421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1701 12th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
North Beacon Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit B002 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,067

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 242 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit B308 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beacon View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
refrigerator
cable included
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
package receiving
on-site laundry
internet access
sauna
We are the answer to all your downtown needs! Beacon View Apartments is minutes away from everywhere you need to be. We're only 3 miles away from downtown Seattle. Grocery stores are blocks away and the bus lines run right past our front gates. Beacon View Apartments is located at the corner of
12th Avenue South and Massachusetts, just 3 blocks away from Amazon.com and beautiful community parks.

Come see the picture-perfect view from your new home today! Our friendly office staff is here to help you Monday through Friday from 9 am to 6 pm and Saturday from 10am to 6pm. We would love to meet you!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $22 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Max weight 45 lb each
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space.
Storage Details: Package Lockers

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beacon View have any available units?
Beacon View has 2 units available starting at $1,067 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Beacon View have?
Some of Beacon View's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beacon View currently offering any rent specials?
Beacon View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beacon View pet-friendly?
Yes, Beacon View is pet friendly.
Does Beacon View offer parking?
Yes, Beacon View offers parking.
Does Beacon View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Beacon View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Beacon View have a pool?
No, Beacon View does not have a pool.
Does Beacon View have accessible units?
No, Beacon View does not have accessible units.
Does Beacon View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beacon View has units with dishwashers.
