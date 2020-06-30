8345 13th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA 98117 Ballard
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Crown Hill House - 8345 13th Ave NW - Crown Hill home with 3+ bedrooms and 2 baths in a thoughtfully designed floor plan. Hardwood floors & main floor air conditioning. Pet least 3 years old with references.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5210942)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8345 13th Ave NW have any available units?
8345 13th Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 8345 13th Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
8345 13th Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8345 13th Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 8345 13th Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 8345 13th Ave NW offer parking?
No, 8345 13th Ave NW does not offer parking.
Does 8345 13th Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8345 13th Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8345 13th Ave NW have a pool?
No, 8345 13th Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 8345 13th Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 8345 13th Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 8345 13th Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8345 13th Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8345 13th Ave NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8345 13th Ave NW has units with air conditioning.
