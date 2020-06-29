All apartments in Seattle
Seattle, WA
Cadence Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

Cadence Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
3040 NW Market St · (206) 785-3760
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3040 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3024-2 · Avail. now

$1,849

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cadence Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr gym
game room
media room
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Beautifully Designed Inside & Out

Residents love our community's convenient access to the heart of Ballard while being able to peacefully reside away from the noise and commotion that comes with living on the main Ballard corridor. Our property also provides easy access to the locks and the pleasant walk down the Burke-Gilman trail toward Golden Gardens, which is especially appreciated by residents who need to stretch their legs while working from home as well as our 4-legged residents!

Ballard offers something for everyone. For those looking to be active, an indoor/outdoor rock-climbing gym is a stone’s throw away (no pun intended!) and there are over 10 fitness clubs and studios within half a mile. On Sundays, fresh and local produce can be found at the year-round farmer’s market on Ballard Ave. and you can catch a movie afterwards at Majestic Bay movie theater or enjoy a show at one of the many local music venues such as Tractor Tavern or Egan’s Ballard Jam House. Of course, there

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30.95 per applicant
Deposit: $350 deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
limit: 2 pets max
rent: $50 per Apartment
restrictions: No weight limit, breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking $125/month per space.
Storage Details: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cadence Apartments have any available units?
Cadence Apartments has a unit available for $1,849 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Cadence Apartments have?
Some of Cadence Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cadence Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cadence Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cadence Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cadence Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cadence Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cadence Apartments offers parking.
Does Cadence Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cadence Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cadence Apartments have a pool?
No, Cadence Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cadence Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cadence Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cadence Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cadence Apartments has units with dishwashers.
