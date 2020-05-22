All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

3030 Lake City

3030 NE 143rd St · (206) 207-8118
Rent Special
$250 gift card at move-in!
Location

3030 NE 143rd St, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E103 · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit E210 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

Unit C108 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 653 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C303 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Unit C207 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3030 Lake City.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
fire pit
green community
parking
bbq/grill
new construction
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance. With this renovation residents also enjoy aesthetically pleasing updates to their home featuring beautiful kitchens with quartz countertops, new shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring throughout the kitchen and living room and designer carpet in the bedrooms. Brand new community amenities include our dog run, luxury style outdoor lounge with gas barbecues and a fire pit.

3030 Lake City offers a park-like setting surrounded by mature trees, while also being conveniently located on bus lines with easy access to Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Edmonds and downtown Seattle. The property is just minutes from major freeways, great shopping and dining options and Northgate Mall. Stop by for a tour and see why 3030 Lake City is a fantast

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3030 Lake City have any available units?
3030 Lake City has 7 units available starting at $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3030 Lake City have?
Some of 3030 Lake City's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3030 Lake City currently offering any rent specials?
3030 Lake City is offering the following rent specials: $250 gift card at move-in!
Is 3030 Lake City pet-friendly?
Yes, 3030 Lake City is pet friendly.
Does 3030 Lake City offer parking?
Yes, 3030 Lake City offers parking.
Does 3030 Lake City have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3030 Lake City offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3030 Lake City have a pool?
No, 3030 Lake City does not have a pool.
Does 3030 Lake City have accessible units?
No, 3030 Lake City does not have accessible units.
Does 3030 Lake City have units with dishwashers?
No, 3030 Lake City does not have units with dishwashers.

