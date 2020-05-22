Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge dog park fire pit green community parking bbq/grill new construction cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3030 Lake City offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes that are currently going through a Certified Green renovation resulting in energy efficient improvements, reduced utility bills and improved building performance. With this renovation residents also enjoy aesthetically pleasing updates to their home featuring beautiful kitchens with quartz countertops, new shaker-style cabinets, stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring throughout the kitchen and living room and designer carpet in the bedrooms. Brand new community amenities include our dog run, luxury style outdoor lounge with gas barbecues and a fire pit.



3030 Lake City offers a park-like setting surrounded by mature trees, while also being conveniently located on bus lines with easy access to Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood, Edmonds and downtown Seattle. The property is just minutes from major freeways, great shopping and dining options and Northgate Mall. Stop by for a tour and see why 3030 Lake City is a fantast