Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible business center conference room clubhouse concierge elevator fire pit 24hr gym green community parking cc payments e-payments bbq/grill garage guest parking package receiving yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar courtyard dog park guest suite internet access media room

Welcome to Aspira Seattle Apartment Homes, Seattle’s finest in high-rise living. Aspira was built with you in mind, focusing on creating a community atmosphere with the lowest impact possible on our environment. Aspira is Seattle’s first 4 Star Built Green high-rise, built to help protect our beautiful Pacific Northwest environment. For more information about the Built Green Company and Program, please visit www.builtgreen.net.



At Aspira, Seattle is truly at your fingertips. With a 99% walk score, from walkscore.com, you never have to venture far from home to enjoy everything that urban living has to offer. In case you do need to venture farther from home, Aspira also has a 100% transit score! Every home features unmatched views which can include Elliott Bay, the Space Needle, the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges, Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, Lake Union and so much more. We have over 17,000 sq. ft. of amenity space; which includes our Yoga Studio, State-of-the-art fitness center, Part