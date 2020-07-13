All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

Aspira

Open Now until 6pm
1823 Terry Ave · (206) 429-6763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL: 3 Weeks free on vacant open 1x1's and 1x1's! 1 month free on vacant 2x2's. All must apply within 48 hours of virtual or self-guided tour. Expires 6/21.
Location

1823 Terry Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0812 · Avail. now

$1,943

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 1012 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,943

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 642 sqft

Unit 1008 · Avail. now

$2,138

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

See 25+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 · Avail. Jul 31

$3,501

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1142 sqft

Unit 1207 · Avail. now

$3,592

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Unit 1507 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,602

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

See 8+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aspira.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
conference room
clubhouse
concierge
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
green community
parking
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
guest suite
internet access
media room
Welcome to Aspira Seattle Apartment Homes, Seattle’s finest in high-rise living. Aspira was built with you in mind, focusing on creating a community atmosphere with the lowest impact possible on our environment. Aspira is Seattle’s first 4 Star Built Green high-rise, built to help protect our beautiful Pacific Northwest environment. For more information about the Built Green Company and Program, please visit www.builtgreen.net.

At Aspira, Seattle is truly at your fingertips. With a 99% walk score, from walkscore.com, you never have to venture far from home to enjoy everything that urban living has to offer. In case you do need to venture farther from home, Aspira also has a 100% transit score! Every home features unmatched views which can include Elliott Bay, the Space Needle, the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges, Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, Lake Union and so much more. We have over 17,000 sq. ft. of amenity space; which includes our Yoga Studio, State-of-the-art fitness center, Part

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aspira have any available units?
Aspira has 39 units available starting at $1,943 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Aspira have?
Some of Aspira's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aspira currently offering any rent specials?
Aspira is offering the following rent specials: LOOK & LEASE SPECIAL: 3 Weeks free on vacant open 1x1's and 1x1's! 1 month free on vacant 2x2's. All must apply within 48 hours of virtual or self-guided tour. Expires 6/21.
Is Aspira pet-friendly?
Yes, Aspira is pet friendly.
Does Aspira offer parking?
Yes, Aspira offers parking.
Does Aspira have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aspira offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aspira have a pool?
No, Aspira does not have a pool.
Does Aspira have accessible units?
Yes, Aspira has accessible units.
Does Aspira have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aspira has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Aspira?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

