Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance online portal

With a central Seattle location that’s hard to beat, St. James Tower Apartment Homes exudes the eclectic vibrancy of the Fremont neighborhood. Select an apartment in Seattle that’s part of our hip community, and you won’t regret it. Enjoy a comfortable home that’s surrounded by amazing community amenities. You’ll be in the center of all the action at St. James Tower.



Whether you’re looking for a cozy studio or a one or two-bedroom apartment, St. James Tower can deliver. Put on your chef’s hat and enjoy our stylish kitchens with full-size appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. You’ll have extra peace of mind with our private intercom system. Ask about our select homes that offer fireplaces, in-home washers and dryers, and private balconies. Some unique floor plans include a two-story townhouse, or extra space for dens, lofts, or additional bedrooms.



Top apartment amenities include a generous rooftop deck with comfortable seating and grills overlooking the water. We also