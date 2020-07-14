All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like St. James Tower.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
St. James Tower
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

St. James Tower

920 N 34th St · (206) 488-0035
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Fremont
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

920 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 66 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,720

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 429 sqft

Unit 62 · Avail. now

$1,828

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 48 · Avail. now

$1,840

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 484 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 06 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 738 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. James Tower.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
online portal
With a central Seattle location that’s hard to beat, St. James Tower Apartment Homes exudes the eclectic vibrancy of the Fremont neighborhood. Select an apartment in Seattle that’s part of our hip community, and you won’t regret it. Enjoy a comfortable home that’s surrounded by amazing community amenities. You’ll be in the center of all the action at St. James Tower.

Whether you’re looking for a cozy studio or a one or two-bedroom apartment, St. James Tower can deliver. Put on your chef’s hat and enjoy our stylish kitchens with full-size appliances and plenty of counter and cabinet space. You’ll have extra peace of mind with our private intercom system. Ask about our select homes that offer fireplaces, in-home washers and dryers, and private balconies. Some unique floor plans include a two-story townhouse, or extra space for dens, lofts, or additional bedrooms.

Top apartment amenities include a generous rooftop deck with comfortable seating and grills overlooking the water. We also

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50 per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Storage unit (6x6x12): $75/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. James Tower have any available units?
St. James Tower has 4 units available starting at $1,720 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does St. James Tower have?
Some of St. James Tower's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. James Tower currently offering any rent specials?
St. James Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. James Tower pet-friendly?
Yes, St. James Tower is pet friendly.
Does St. James Tower offer parking?
Yes, St. James Tower offers parking.
Does St. James Tower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. James Tower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. James Tower have a pool?
No, St. James Tower does not have a pool.
Does St. James Tower have accessible units?
No, St. James Tower does not have accessible units.
Does St. James Tower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. James Tower has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for St. James Tower?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beryl
1200 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
West Seattle Orchard
4500 36th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98126
Green Lake Village
427 NE 72nd St
Seattle, WA 98115
The Edge
500 13th Ave
Seattle, WA 98102
Aperture On Fifth
206 5th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Charlesgate
2230 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity