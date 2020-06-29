All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 2 2020

7733 31st Ave SW

7733 31st Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

7733 31st Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98126
Delridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
walk in closets
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
THIS DUPLEX IS LARGE AND IN A QUIET AREA OF WEST SEATTLE. OFF-STREET PARKING AVAILABLE. RENT IS $2200.00 PER MONTH. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE, HEAT, INTERNET, (COMCAST) INCLUDED IN THE PRICE. FLEXABLE LEASING AVAILABLE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7733 31st Ave SW have any available units?
7733 31st Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7733 31st Ave SW have?
Some of 7733 31st Ave SW's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7733 31st Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
7733 31st Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7733 31st Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 7733 31st Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 7733 31st Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 7733 31st Ave SW offers parking.
Does 7733 31st Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7733 31st Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7733 31st Ave SW have a pool?
No, 7733 31st Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 7733 31st Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 7733 31st Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7733 31st Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 7733 31st Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

