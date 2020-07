Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator fireplace granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center elevator 24hr gym green community parking bbq/grill bike storage garage media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse concierge conference room dog park guest suite internet access

The Joe will change the way you think about apartments. The Joe is a premium, modern loft apartment building that will redefine Seattle's waterfront skyline and the definition of sophisticated apartment living. The Northwest loft-style design and sleek interior finishes will meet an unmet demand in the Seattle area for a sustainable, condo-quality leased home product. Located with easy access to Seattle's waterfront and the nearby Olympic Sculpture Park in the boutique community of Belltown, Joseph Arnold Lofts is situated in one of the city's most desirable residential locations; boasting breathtaking, unobstructed, and protected water views.