Seattle, WA
Premiere on Pine
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:50 AM

Premiere on Pine

1525 9th Ave · (206) 202-1823
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Now Offering One Month Free on Select Homes! Call Us for Details!
Location

1525 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Seattle Central Business District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0804 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,910

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 2510 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 527 sqft

Unit 0807 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,355

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1002 · Avail. Aug 5

$3,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Unit 3104 · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 924 sqft

Unit 3904 · Avail. now

$5,355

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3802 · Avail. now

$6,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1516 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Premiere on Pine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
cable included
ice maker
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
car charging
conference room
dog park
hot tub
internet access
yoga
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today

Now Offering One Month Free on Select Homes! Call Us for Details!

THE PREMIERE ON PINE EXPERIENCE

Premiere on Pine is more than just a place to lay your head after a long day. It’s a destination for true urban Seattlites. The first of its kind.

The Premiere experience is focused on hospitality-level service. Knowledgeable and connected concierge. A 24/7 doorman. Our residents represent the best of Seattle. They’re insiders themselves to the best, newest, and most popular venues in the city.

Dramatic amenities that are dressed to impress. Apartment interiors with exclusive finishing touches. Premiere on Pine is the ultimate downtown apartment experience.

This building brings the highly coveted energy of NYC, Chicago and LA into the center of Seattle. Step outside look right. Capitol Hill. Look left. Downtown. The city is your oyster.

Our Studio, One, Two, Three-Bed

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 10-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Pets must be "on leash" at all times when outside the apartment. Residents and guests are required to clean up pet droppings. Pets are not to be tied or staked outside the apartment. Residents may not leave a pet on balconies, porches or patios for extended periods of time. Assistance animals for the disabled are not considered to be pets and are not subject to the aforementioned type, breed or age restrictions. However, assistance animals for the disabled still require prior written approval of management.
Parking Details: Assigned Underground Parking Garage: $275-$300/month; Electric Vehicle Charging Station: $375/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage Closet: $35/month, Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Premiere on Pine have any available units?
Premiere on Pine has 10 units available starting at $1,910 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Premiere on Pine have?
Some of Premiere on Pine's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Premiere on Pine currently offering any rent specials?
Premiere on Pine is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering One Month Free on Select Homes! Call Us for Details!
Is Premiere on Pine pet-friendly?
Yes, Premiere on Pine is pet friendly.
Does Premiere on Pine offer parking?
Yes, Premiere on Pine offers parking.
Does Premiere on Pine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Premiere on Pine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Premiere on Pine have a pool?
No, Premiere on Pine does not have a pool.
Does Premiere on Pine have accessible units?
Yes, Premiere on Pine has accessible units.
Does Premiere on Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Premiere on Pine has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Premiere on Pine?
Add a Message
