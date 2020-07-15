Premiere on Pine

Lease Length: 10-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, Pets must be "on leash" at all times when outside the apartment. Residents and guests are required to clean up pet droppings. Pets are not to be tied or staked outside the apartment. Residents may not leave a pet on balconies, porches or patios for extended periods of time. Assistance animals for the disabled are not considered to be pets and are not subject to the aforementioned type, breed or age restrictions. However, assistance animals for the disabled still require prior written approval of management.
Parking Details: Assigned Underground Parking Garage: $275-$300/month; Electric Vehicle Charging Station: $375/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage Closet: $35/month, Bike Storage