All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Henry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Henry
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Henry

24 Etruria Street · (833) 962-2954
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

24 Etruria Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$1,745

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 577 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 588 sqft

Unit 402 · Avail. now

$2,630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Henry.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
media room
package receiving
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
trash valet
When you want to get away from the stress of the city, but still want to be just a quick trip away from cafes, shops, scenic walks and transportation stops…come home to Henry. You'll love the sleek, contemporary feel of the apartments at Henry. Nestled within the greenery and quiet, tree-lined streets of North Queen Anne, Henry is a residential solace within the city. A place to relax on the rooftop, a place to walk your dog around the neighborhood parks, a place to get to know your neighbors among the open-air courtyards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Henry have any available units?
Henry has 3 units available starting at $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Henry have?
Some of Henry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Henry currently offering any rent specials?
Henry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Henry pet-friendly?
Yes, Henry is pet friendly.
Does Henry offer parking?
Yes, Henry offers parking.
Does Henry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Henry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Henry have a pool?
No, Henry does not have a pool.
Does Henry have accessible units?
Yes, Henry has accessible units.
Does Henry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Henry has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Henry?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ascent South Lake Union
1145 Republican St.
Seattle, WA 98109
Cypress
120 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
Origin
12311 32nd Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Sitka
1225 East Harrison Street
Seattle, WA 98102
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street
Seattle, WA 98103
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Union SLU
905 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity