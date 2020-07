Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel elevator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill clubhouse

MODERN, INDUSTRIAL APARTMENTS FEATURING FLOOR-TO-CEILING VIEWS FROM SEATTLES CAPITOL HILL.

Life at Jet fuses contemporary design with the latest in apartment living comforts, including sweeping views of the Seattle skyline, the Space Needle and the Olympic Mountains to the west. Choose from a variety of one- and two-bedroom configurations, including lofts and elevated penthouse options, featuring designer finishes in a dark, sophisticated palette.