All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
7401 Fauntleroy Way SW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:11 AM

7401 Fauntleroy Way SW

7401 Fauntleroy Way Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

7401 Fauntleroy Way Southwest, Seattle, WA 98136
Fauntleroy

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This is a charming neighborhood in West Seattle. This building is located directly across from our favorite Lincoln Park! Close to bus routes and shopping; you'll love living here. This 2nd floor, 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment is ready to move in now or by May 1st. Enjoy living in this secure building directly across from Lincoln Park. All of our apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher & washer/dryer. We offer uncovered parking for one vehicle or you can have a covered reserved spot for an additional $25 per month. Showings are by appointment only. Please call Alki Property Management today to schedule a viewing. (206) 932-3000. www.alkiapartmentrentals.com

Terms: We offer a six month lease, then month to month. Sorry we do not allow pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW have any available units?
7401 Fauntleroy Way SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW have?
Some of 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW currently offering any rent specials?
7401 Fauntleroy Way SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW is pet friendly.
Does 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW offer parking?
Yes, 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW offers parking.
Does 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW have a pool?
No, 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW does not have a pool.
Does 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW have accessible units?
No, 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW does not have accessible units.
Does 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7401 Fauntleroy Way SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alley24
241 Yale Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Elara
2134 Western Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Lexicon
120 Harvard Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98103
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Greenfire Campus
2034 Northwest 56th Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Premiere on Pine
1525 9th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University