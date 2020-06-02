7401 Fauntleroy Way SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This is a charming neighborhood in West Seattle. This building is located directly across from our favorite Lincoln Park! Close to bus routes and shopping; you'll love living here. This 2nd floor, 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment is ready to move in now or by May 1st. Enjoy living in this secure building directly across from Lincoln Park. All of our apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher & washer/dryer. We offer uncovered parking for one vehicle or you can have a covered reserved spot for an additional $25 per month. Showings are by appointment only. Please call Alki Property Management today to schedule a viewing. (206) 932-3000. www.alkiapartmentrentals.com



Terms: We offer a six month lease, then month to month. Sorry we do not allow pets.