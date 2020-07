Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym green community parking bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard internet access

Discover the joy of modern living in Seattle's charming Ballard neighborhood.Close to the city but worlds away in charm and tradition, this once maritime village is happening these days with top-rated restaurants, shops, cafes and an urban vibe of its own. It's ole meeting new in a smart, sophisticated way.On a tree-lined section of Market Street just blocks from downtown Ballard, you'll find an exceptional collection of premier residences at Koi. Featuring efficient floor plans with abundant natural light, huge balconies, modern kitchens and luxurious baths, Koi is designed to enhance your busy modern lifestyle. Call today to schedule a visit and experience an Inspired Lifestyle.