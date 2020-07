Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator gym parking garage media room package receiving

At Olympus Apartments, located in the exciting Belltown neighborhood, enjoy an urban lifestyle accompanied by music, theatre, art and Seattle's best dining plus the Seattle Art Museum Olympic Sculpture Park is just steps away. The Olympus offers over 60 unique floor plans. Our beautiful homes feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, upgraded hardware, hard surface flooring, walk-in closets, in-home washer/dryer and large windows with amazing views of Elliott Bay. Take advantage of our 24-hour concierge service, get a workout in at the gym or gather with friends in our private screening room. Now you can breathe easy since we've made the move to smoke-free living.