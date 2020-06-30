All apartments in Seattle
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4533 19th Ave NE

4533 19th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4533 19th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98105
University District

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
4533 19th Ave NE Available 09/05/20 Great 7 Bedroom House - This 7 bedroom house has a large open living room, 2,5 Bathrooms. 4 Parking Spots.

Available for an early September move in.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5557682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4533 19th Ave NE have any available units?
4533 19th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 4533 19th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
4533 19th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4533 19th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 4533 19th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 4533 19th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 4533 19th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 4533 19th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4533 19th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4533 19th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 4533 19th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 4533 19th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 4533 19th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4533 19th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4533 19th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4533 19th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4533 19th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

