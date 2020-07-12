Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse dog park gym green community parking bbq/grill garage package receiving elevator 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit game room internet access key fob access lobby new construction online portal pool table smoke-free community

Rent Specials: $500.00 off your first month's rent! Contact our Leasing Specialists today for more information. *Restrictions apply



Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Seattle Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous design, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in South Lake Union, with easy access to the Seattle Center, and Key Arena,and McCaw Hall. Rivet Apartment Homes is minutes away from McCaw Hall as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Seattle has to offer.



Rivet Apartment Homes provides its residents a wide selection of unique one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a Rooftop dog run, roof top entertainment area and recreation room.



Our sophisticated, and pet-friendly community is the perfect complement to your urban Seattle lifestyle. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living