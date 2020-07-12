All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

Rivet Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
1201 Mercer St · (206) 202-3930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1201 Mercer St, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 323 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 533 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Unit 722 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$3,398

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 907 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rivet Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
gym
green community
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
elevator
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
internet access
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
pool table
smoke-free community
Rent Specials: $500.00 off your first month's rent! Contact our Leasing Specialists today for more information. *Restrictions apply

Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Seattle Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous design, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in South Lake Union, with easy access to the Seattle Center, and Key Arena,and McCaw Hall. Rivet Apartment Homes is minutes away from McCaw Hall as well as all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that Seattle has to offer.

Rivet Apartment Homes provides its residents a wide selection of unique one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a Rooftop dog run, roof top entertainment area and recreation room.

Our sophisticated, and pet-friendly community is the perfect complement to your urban Seattle lifestyle. We know you deserve the very best in apartment living

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $42
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Some, please inquire at property
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Great storage, many sizes!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rivet Apartment Homes have any available units?
Rivet Apartment Homes has 7 units available starting at $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Rivet Apartment Homes have?
Some of Rivet Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rivet Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Rivet Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rivet Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Rivet Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Rivet Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Rivet Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Rivet Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rivet Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rivet Apartment Homes have a pool?
No, Rivet Apartment Homes does not have a pool.
Does Rivet Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Rivet Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Rivet Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rivet Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
