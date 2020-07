Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet extra storage granite counters ice maker oven smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table garage internet access lobby media room package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage car charging cc payments conference room e-payments game room google fiber guest suite new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

Cyrene symbolizes a new era on the Seattle waterfront - luxury downtown Seattle apartments that are elevated to match the talent, sophistication, and allure of the city. Cyrene's magnificently appointed homes are well-refined, yet understated to highlight your personal style. Upscale amenities are enhanced by glorious sound, mountain and skyline views. An exquisite and graceful lobby sets a casually elegant tone as you enter your community, your home, your next chapter.