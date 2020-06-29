All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
Enve on Eastlake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Enve on Eastlake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Enve on Eastlake

Open Now until 6pm
1901 Franklin Ave E · (206) 483-2148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Get up to 1 month FREE!
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Montlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1901 Franklin Ave E, Seattle, WA 98102
Montlake

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 250 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 334 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Enve on Eastlake.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
new construction
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
green community
bike storage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
new construction
Find your oasis in the middle of a bustling city at Enve, located on a beautiful, tree-lined street in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. The brand-new property features city and lake views and is just minutes from Lake Union. These unique studio apartments offer open floor plans that are well designed with amenities designed for the active urban lifestyle – and it’s all just steps away from restaurants & bars, grocery stores, shops, lakeside activities and transit options. Many of the city’s biggest employers are a short walk, drive or ride away from your front door.

Enve is perfectly situated for your active lifestyle, with running trails, biking paths and a mountain bike terrain park right outside. Enve is easily accessible to Seattle’s many trendy neighborhoods and tech and bio tech companies.

Enve’s studio apartments were designed with modern functionality to accommodate for your lifestyle. Each home has oversized windows and beautiful custom finishes for a crisp, contemporary fee

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $99
Move-in Fees: None
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: Please refer to breed restriction list in application packet.
Parking Details: Street parking.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Enve on Eastlake have any available units?
Enve on Eastlake has 2 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Enve on Eastlake have?
Some of Enve on Eastlake's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Enve on Eastlake currently offering any rent specials?
Enve on Eastlake is offering the following rent specials: Get up to 1 month FREE!
Is Enve on Eastlake pet-friendly?
Yes, Enve on Eastlake is pet friendly.
Does Enve on Eastlake offer parking?
Yes, Enve on Eastlake offers parking.
Does Enve on Eastlake have units with washers and dryers?
No, Enve on Eastlake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Enve on Eastlake have a pool?
No, Enve on Eastlake does not have a pool.
Does Enve on Eastlake have accessible units?
No, Enve on Eastlake does not have accessible units.
Does Enve on Eastlake have units with dishwashers?
No, Enve on Eastlake does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Uwajimaya Village
521 S Weller St
Seattle, WA 98104
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St
Seattle, WA 98122
West Edge
1430 2nd Ave Suite 800
Seattle, WA 98101
Aura West Seattle
4435 35th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98126
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The Nolo
520 Occidental Ave S
Seattle, WA 98104
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St
Seattle, WA 98144

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University