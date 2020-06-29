Enve on Eastlake.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities green community bike storage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill courtyard e-payments key fob access new construction

Find your oasis in the middle of a bustling city at Enve, located on a beautiful, tree-lined street in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. The brand-new property features city and lake views and is just minutes from Lake Union. These unique studio apartments offer open floor plans that are well designed with amenities designed for the active urban lifestyle – and it’s all just steps away from restaurants & bars, grocery stores, shops, lakeside activities and transit options. Many of the city’s biggest employers are a short walk, drive or ride away from your front door.



Enve is perfectly situated for your active lifestyle, with running trails, biking paths and a mountain bike terrain park right outside. Enve is easily accessible to Seattle’s many trendy neighborhoods and tech and bio tech companies.



Enve’s studio apartments were designed with modern functionality to accommodate for your lifestyle. Each home has oversized windows and beautiful custom finishes for a crisp, contemporary fee