Last updated June 22 2019 at 8:53 AM

410 30th Ave

410 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

410 30th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location Location Location. Get your friends together and enjoy this home in the central area in Seattle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 30th Ave have any available units?
410 30th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 410 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
410 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 30th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 410 30th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 410 30th Ave offer parking?
No, 410 30th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 410 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 30th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 410 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 410 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 410 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 410 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 30th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 30th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
