Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 410 30th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
410 30th Ave
Last updated June 22 2019 at 8:53 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
410 30th Ave
410 30th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Leschi
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
410 30th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Location Location Location. Get your friends together and enjoy this home in the central area in Seattle.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 410 30th Ave have any available units?
410 30th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
Is 410 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
410 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 30th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 410 30th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Seattle
.
Does 410 30th Ave offer parking?
No, 410 30th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 410 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 30th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 410 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 410 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 410 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 410 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 410 30th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 30th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ava Queen Anne
330 3rd Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Maple Leaf Flats
442 Northeast Maple Leaf Place
Seattle, WA 98115
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
AVA Capitol Hill
1530 Belmont Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill Station
123 10th Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Leeward Apartments
1305 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
708 Uptown
708 6th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Similar Pages
Seattle 1 Bedrooms
Seattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly Apartments
Seattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ballard
Belltown
Queen Anne
Delridge
University District
Lower Queen Anne
South Lake Union
First Hill
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
City University of Seattle
North Seattle College
Seattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University