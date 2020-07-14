Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse dog park gym parking bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed bike storage business center conference room courtyard dog grooming area media room package receiving smoke-free community

AMLI Wallingford is set in a residential neighborhood, away from the hustle and bustle of the busy downtown streets. Our apartments are surrounded by great attractions, including Gas Works Park, Lake Union, the Burke-Gilman Trail, and some of the best breweries and bars in Seattle. Just minutes from transit and downtown, the location of our community is ideal for anyone who wants city living with a neighborhood feel. Residents will enjoy an array of community amenities including a fully-equipped fitness center; three rooftop decks with barbecue areas; clubroom with kitchen, large screen entertainment center, surround sound and Wi-Fi; three resident lounges; workshop; and scenic views. Our pet-friendly apartments also have an off leash dog park, pet spa, controlled access garage with electric car charging stations and bike repair room. AMLI Wallingford offers studio; one-, two- and three-bedroom; and loft floor plans, as well as unique live/work units. Our community features two interior finish packages; gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances; quartz countertops; washers and dryers; vinyl plank flooring; ceiling fans; programmable thermostats; and spacious patios and balconies. AMLI Wallingford is designed to achieve LEED Silver designation and is smoke-free, inside and out, to ensure a green and healthy living environment.