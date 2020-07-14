All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

AMLI Wallingford

1850 N 34th St · (206) 539-1499
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20
Location

1850 N 34th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Wallingford

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 227 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 335 · Avail. Aug 4

$2,041

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 232 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 428 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,171

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Unit 165 · Avail. Aug 25

$2,276

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 437 · Avail. Aug 10

$3,042

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 346 · Avail. Sep 8

$3,163

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 894 sqft

Unit 130 · Avail. Sep 15

$3,221

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1342 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 241 · Avail. Sep 1

$4,256

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Wallingford.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car charging
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
cats allowed
bike storage
business center
conference room
courtyard
dog grooming area
media room
package receiving
smoke-free community
AMLI Wallingford is set in a residential neighborhood, away from the hustle and bustle of the busy downtown streets. Our apartments are surrounded by great attractions, including Gas Works Park, Lake Union, the Burke-Gilman Trail, and some of the best breweries and bars in Seattle. Just minutes from transit and downtown, the location of our community is ideal for anyone who wants city living with a neighborhood feel. Residents will enjoy an array of community amenities including a fully-equipped fitness center; three rooftop decks with barbecue areas; clubroom with kitchen, large screen entertainment center, surround sound and Wi-Fi; three resident lounges; workshop; and scenic views. Our pet-friendly apartments also have an off leash dog park, pet spa, controlled access garage with electric car charging stations and bike repair room. AMLI Wallingford offers studio; one-, two- and three-bedroom; and loft floor plans, as well as unique live/work units. Our community features two interior finish packages; gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances; quartz countertops; washers and dryers; vinyl plank flooring; ceiling fans; programmable thermostats; and spacious patios and balconies. AMLI Wallingford is designed to achieve LEED Silver designation and is smoke-free, inside and out, to ensure a green and healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $12 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Standard Washington state breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Underground parking garage: $130/month,.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $70-$115/month depending on size

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI Wallingford have any available units?
AMLI Wallingford has 22 units available starting at $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Wallingford have?
Some of AMLI Wallingford's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Wallingford currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Wallingford is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual, Self-Guided & Private Tours! --- Lease today and Receive 1 Month Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20
Is AMLI Wallingford pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Wallingford is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Wallingford offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Wallingford offers parking.
Does AMLI Wallingford have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Wallingford offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Wallingford have a pool?
No, AMLI Wallingford does not have a pool.
Does AMLI Wallingford have accessible units?
No, AMLI Wallingford does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Wallingford have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Wallingford has units with dishwashers.

