495 Apartments for rent in Leschi, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 12:38pm
2 Units Available
Avana on the Lake
538 Lakeside Ave S, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,147
1074 sqft
Pet-friendly community on shores of Lake Washington. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony with lake views. Enjoy pool, elevator, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near public transit, shopping, dining, access to I-90.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
2901 South Norman Street
2901 South Norman Street, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,595
1860 sqft
Video Tour---> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhZBu2gc_lw Newer Townhome located in Seattle Central District, just minutes away from Downtown.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
537 29th Ave S
537 29th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
905 sqft
Charming two bed one bath home in Seattle Central District. The home includes hardwood floors in the bedrooms, open kitchen area, and & sliding doors to urban landscaping. Close to shopping, stores and schools. Link to video: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Leschi
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Ruth Court
123 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,557
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,131
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful modern apartments in Seattle's Capitol Hill. Glass-tile backsplash and new cabinetry in kitchen. Each unit has a balcony. Amenities include a garden veranda, rooftop deck and fire pit. Bars and shops are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
13 Units Available
Pratt Park Apartments
1800 S Jackson St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,610
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1036 sqft
Legacy at Pratt Park is conveniently located in the heart of the Central District, a neighborhood dotted with boutique shops, quaint coffee spots, and local parks! Situated just off Downtown Seattle, we are minutes to an array of shopping, dining,
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:11pm
$
15 Units Available
Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,581
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
985 sqft
Nestled on the border of the Atlantic and Squire Park neighborhoods stands Seattle's new standard of apartment living. It is away from the hustle and bustle, yet close to culture, action and excitement.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,697
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Session
1717 22nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,640
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,145
808 sqft
Murray Central, Hidden Village Park and Columbia College are all nearby this property. Community features include a swimming pool, fitness center, clubhouse and RV parking. Apartments have in-unit laundry, fireplaces and beautiful mountain views.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:10am
$
10 Units Available
Lawrence Lofts
1818 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,995
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1168 sqft
High ceilings, clean lines, industrial finishes, raw canvases. A loft inspires unique expressions of individuality. Lawrence Lofts balances the fundamentals of loft living with the comforts of efficient in-city living.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
Stencil
2407 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Rooftop views of Mount Baker and Mount Rainier. Complex features controlled access entry, rooftop deck and fire pit, private BBQ, outdoor kitchen and Wi-fi in common areas.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
35 Units Available
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,630
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1020 sqft
Our Leasing Office is open! We are operating and offering tours by appointment only. We ask that tours be limited to only 2 people and do require everyone to wear masks.
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
5 Units Available
Twenty20 Mad
2020 E Madison St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,993
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,440
982 sqft
Luxury apartments in vibrant downtown Seattle featuring open floor plans, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Community rooftop recreation area, 24-hour gym, and common lounge area available. Close to I-5.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
999 Hiawatha
999 Hiawatha Pl S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,450
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
620 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 999 Hiawatha in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
8 Units Available
Summit at Madison Park
1819 23rd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,849
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off of E. Madison St. for easy commuting. Trendy, vibrant decor with upgraded features such as granite countertops and fireplaces. On-site pool table, clubhouse and media room for the young at heart. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Verse Seattle
402 22nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1036 sqft
Walking distance from downtown Seattle and Capitol Hill, one and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, open floor plans, and spacious closets. Residents have access to a yoga terrace, bike storage, and sky lounge.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,595
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
749 sqft
Ascend to new heights at Muir Apartments, located at the corner of Rainier Avenue South and Dearborn Street, just east of Seattle's International District and Pioneer Square.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
389 Units Available
Jackson
2401 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,975
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1052 sqft
Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Central
2203 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,790
529 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
843 sqft
Located in the heart of Seattle's Central District in an active neighborhood with easy access to bus lines, Capitol Hill and Downtown. Units have open floor plans and 16-foot ceilings.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 12:18pm
8 Units Available
Union 18
1140 18th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
841 sqft
Charming 1960s architecture and great location close to Seattle's best restaurants, venues and shops. In-home washer/dryer, large private patios, broadloom carpets and chef style kitchens. Great neighborhood for walking and biking.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 12:51pm
13 Units Available
Common Madison
1806 23rd Avenue, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Common Madison is a 10-minute drive or a 20-minute bus ride via the B12 to downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 12:20pm
60 Units Available
Jackson Street
2524 Jackson Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,250
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
430 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
738 sqft
Jackson Street Apartments is ready to welcome you home. From the friendly 75-unit community above to the neighborhood gathering spaces below, we know that nothing beats personal connection and attention to detail.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 01:03pm
1 Unit Available
1521 31st Avenue South
1521 31st Avenue South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,675
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1521 31st Avenue South in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2624 South Judkins Street
2624 South Judkins Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1600 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
116 16th Ave. #C
116 16th Avenue, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1519 sqft
Sweeping views from rooftop deck - Sweeping views of Downtown Seattle and Puget Sound will inspire you morning, noon and night. Two bedrooms on the first floor, a large main floor, and a top floor master is the perfect layout for your new home.
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMercer Island, WATukwila, WAWhite Center, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WABurien, WANewcastle, WASeaTac, WAKenmore, WALake Forest Park, WAWoodinville, WADes Moines, WAFairwood, WAMountlake Terrace, WABothell West, WAAlderwood Manor, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek East, WANorth Lynnwood, WA