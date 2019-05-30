A Foodie's Guide to Pike Place Market

Okay, disclaimer: There is not enough space to cover all of the eating options at Pike Place Market. This foodie’s guide will cover some of the most important points, but there is no replacing the real deal. If you are new to Seattle, make Pike Place Market your first stop. You’ve got your cafes, restaurants, bakeries… What’s a growling stomach to do? Let’s get on with our guide to Pike Place Market! Because we’re hungry and it’s lunchtime.

Restaurants

El Borracho

Home of the most heavenly burrito I have ever tasted. Coke-braised pork and salsa rojas are enough to intoxicate you before the first tequila has passed your lips. Stop by for their happy hour to take advantage of cheap tacos and $5 margaritas.

Pike Place Chowder

“America’s number-one chowder, eh?”

- Me, before entering Pike Place Chowder

“Oh my god.”

- Me, after my second large bowl of exquisite chowder

Really though, try to the chowder here. From classic New England style, to Manhattan style, to a Seared Scallop chowder… there’s a lot to try. Which is why you should opt for their sampler, to try four different types of chowder.

Miss Cafe

How often do you get to try Turkish food? Turkish pizza, or “Pide,” has a unique flavor that is difficult to describe. “Delicious” obviously comes to mind, but you just have to taste it to understand. Also, try out the fantastic desserts and salads.

Delis

Michou

Did you know delis can win awards? Well, Michou has, and it’s not difficult to see why. Their icon is a spoon, I assume because their sandwiches are so good you’d be willing to eat them using only a spoon. And you would be.

Prices are cheap for Seattle, and grabbing a sandwich usually only takes a few minutes. They offer traditional deli staples, as well as sandwiches on the more innovative side.

Bavarian Meats

If you don't have time to sit down and eat, Bavarian Meats has got the bang for your buck. Their famous salami snack stick is the perfect combo of convenience and dry-cured pork. Be warned. You’ll never go back to grocery-store pepperoni sticks after experience this.

Cafes and Bakeries

Biscuit Bitch

I wouldn’t normally recommend a place called “Biscuit Bitch,” but here we are. At Pike Place, look for a yellow sign that says “Cafe Lieto.” A bit confusing, but inside this cafe lies some of the best biscuits you’ll ever taste. Southern-style biscuits n’ gravy? Yes, ma’am.

If you’re really looking to grub, order their “Bitchwich.” This is a biscuit sandwich with egg, cheddar, and your choice of spam or bacon.

Indi chocolate

A close second to eating chocolate is watching it get made. That’s the appeal of Indi chocolate, a sweet little cafe offering food and gifts. Try out their sipping chocolate or hot chocolate to cap off a day of eating.

Ghost Alley Espresso

Fresh-roasted beans, locally sourced of course. This is a great little joint for trying out small-biz roasters in the Pacific Northwest. Oh, and there’s espresso, which is the whole reason you visit in the first place. It’s on the way out of Pike Place Market, so grab a cup to go as you head home.

The Confectional

Bless me, father, for I have eaten like 800 calories worth of cheesecake. It’s not hard to commit this very sin at The Confectional, a bakery of cardinal impact on visitors’ stomachs.

Cheesecakes come in miniature sizes, about the size of cupcakes. This makes it painfully easy to sample the many different flavors.

Odds and Ends

Los Agaves

What do you get when you combine eggs, cheese, herb potatoes, seasoned meat, guacamole, and pico de gallo? The answer is a breakfast masterpiece, and Los Agaves serves it up hot and fresh.

Ellenos Yogurt

Greek yogurt from an old family recipe! Marionberry, mango, lemon curd… It’s enough to turn you away from ice cream forever. They use slow temperature control and natural straining for best results.

Wild Fish Poke

Poke bowls exist at this intersection of trendy and mouthwatering. Raw fish marinated in creamy sauces, fresh vegetables, and fruit slices. Does it sound weird? Sort of. But it’s an amazing blend of Japanese and Hawaiian cuisine. You’ll find it at Pike Place Market.

These are a few of our favorites, but there is so much more.