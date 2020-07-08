Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage package receiving pool

The apartment homes at 2300 Elliott are conveniently located near major thoroughfares including Route 99 and I-90, Seattle University, Key Arena, shopping, dining, and entertainment in culturally rich Seattle. Our homes include spacious closets, an in-home washer and dryer, and a private balcony or patio. Enjoy rooftop views of Puget Sound, work out in our fitness center, or relax at our barbecue and picnic area. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because we're making the move to smoke-free living!