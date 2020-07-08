All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:51 AM

2300 Elliott

2300 Elliott Ave · (469) 804-9640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2300 Elliott Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Waterfront

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$2,460

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 861 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$2,697

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 897 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2300 Elliott.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
pool
The apartment homes at 2300 Elliott are conveniently located near major thoroughfares including Route 99 and I-90, Seattle University, Key Arena, shopping, dining, and entertainment in culturally rich Seattle. Our homes include spacious closets, an in-home washer and dryer, and a private balcony or patio. Enjoy rooftop views of Puget Sound, work out in our fitness center, or relax at our barbecue and picnic area. Best of all, you'll be able to breathe easy because we're making the move to smoke-free living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 0
rent: 50
limit: 3
fee: 0
restrictions: null

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2300 Elliott have any available units?
2300 Elliott has 2 units available starting at $2,460 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2300 Elliott have?
Some of 2300 Elliott's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2300 Elliott currently offering any rent specials?
2300 Elliott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2300 Elliott pet-friendly?
Yes, 2300 Elliott is pet friendly.
Does 2300 Elliott offer parking?
Yes, 2300 Elliott offers parking.
Does 2300 Elliott have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2300 Elliott offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2300 Elliott have a pool?
Yes, 2300 Elliott has a pool.
Does 2300 Elliott have accessible units?
No, 2300 Elliott does not have accessible units.
Does 2300 Elliott have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2300 Elliott has units with dishwashers.

