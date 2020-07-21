All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 3945 S Elmgrove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3945 S Elmgrove St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

3945 S Elmgrove St

3945 South Elmgrove Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3945 South Elmgrove Street, Seattle, WA 98118
South Beacon Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

SPECIAL OFFER! GET A ONE TIME $500 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FROM YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE MARCH 13TH!

Impressive, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental on the friendly South Beacon Hill neighborhood in Seattle. This downstairs unit is newly-renovated so lucky tenants will be the first to live on it after the renovation.

The cozy and bright interior features include tile and carpet floor, recessed lighting, forced-air heating, centralized air conditioning, and a fireplace. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry; granite countertop; microwave, oven/range along with the in-unit washer and dryer. Theres small storage in the laundry room, too. The bathroom, meanwhile, has a vanity cabinet and a shower stall. One can also use the main upstairs front door to move in large furniture. The exterior has a patio, grill, fire pit in a partially fenced yard. No worries, the property owner will take care of the yard. Theres also a long trail way at the back of the house. It comes with 2-car spaces of off-street parking (driveway).

Its a pet-friendly home so pets are allowed. Maximum of 2 pets (the owner needs to see the pets and will provide the name of the vet; $300 pet deposit and $25 pet rent per pet). And, no smoking in the property. The landlord will be responsible for electricity, water, gas, sewage, trash, and internet.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LUaigYfZ84p

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Othello Park, Rainier Beach Playfield, and John C. Little, Sr. Park.

(RLNE5355337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3945 S Elmgrove St have any available units?
3945 S Elmgrove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3945 S Elmgrove St have?
Some of 3945 S Elmgrove St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3945 S Elmgrove St currently offering any rent specials?
3945 S Elmgrove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3945 S Elmgrove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3945 S Elmgrove St is pet friendly.
Does 3945 S Elmgrove St offer parking?
Yes, 3945 S Elmgrove St offers parking.
Does 3945 S Elmgrove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3945 S Elmgrove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3945 S Elmgrove St have a pool?
No, 3945 S Elmgrove St does not have a pool.
Does 3945 S Elmgrove St have accessible units?
No, 3945 S Elmgrove St does not have accessible units.
Does 3945 S Elmgrove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3945 S Elmgrove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Via 6
2121 6th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Summit Flats
1103 Summit Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
Cyrene
50 University Street
Seattle, WA 98101
City Views
3021 SW Bradford St
Seattle, WA 98126

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSeattle 2 Bedroom Apartments
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Apartments
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownUniversity District
Queen AnneLower Queen AnneDelridge
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University