3945 S Elmgrove St

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access

Impressive, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental on the friendly South Beacon Hill neighborhood in Seattle. This downstairs unit is newly-renovated so lucky tenants will be the first to live on it after the renovation.



The cozy and bright interior features include tile and carpet floor, recessed lighting, forced-air heating, centralized air conditioning, and a fireplace. Its nice kitchen is equipped with fine white-painted cabinetry; granite countertop; microwave, oven/range along with the in-unit washer and dryer. Theres small storage in the laundry room, too. The bathroom, meanwhile, has a vanity cabinet and a shower stall. One can also use the main upstairs front door to move in large furniture. The exterior has a patio, grill, fire pit in a partially fenced yard. No worries, the property owner will take care of the yard. Theres also a long trail way at the back of the house. It comes with 2-car spaces of off-street parking (driveway).



Its a pet-friendly home so pets are allowed. Maximum of 2 pets (the owner needs to see the pets and will provide the name of the vet; $300 pet deposit and $25 pet rent per pet). And, no smoking in the property. The landlord will be responsible for electricity, water, gas, sewage, trash, and internet.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=LUaigYfZ84p



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Othello Park, Rainier Beach Playfield, and John C. Little, Sr. Park.



(RLNE5355337)