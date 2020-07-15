Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 Upon Approved Screening
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.