Last updated June 19 2020 at 12:12 AM

Oslo

323 Bellevue Avenue East · (606) 268-4532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

323 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Broadway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oslo.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
accessible
elevator
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
business center
cc payments
e-payments
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Property Notices: For additional availability, application, and accessibility information, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 Per Applicant
Deposit: $500 Upon Approved Screening
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25
Dogs
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Cats
deposit: $250
rent: $25
Parking Details: Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oslo have any available units?
Oslo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Oslo have?
Some of Oslo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oslo currently offering any rent specials?
Oslo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oslo pet-friendly?
Yes, Oslo is pet friendly.
Does Oslo offer parking?
Yes, Oslo offers parking.
Does Oslo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Oslo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Oslo have a pool?
No, Oslo does not have a pool.
Does Oslo have accessible units?
Yes, Oslo has accessible units.
Does Oslo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oslo has units with dishwashers.

