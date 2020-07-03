Rollin Street Flats

120 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109 South Lake Union
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 0312 · Avail. now
$2,323
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft
Unit 0316 · Avail. Aug 31
$2,346
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft
Unit 0816 · Avail. Aug 15
$2,491
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Unit 0826 · Avail. Aug 10
$4,254
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft
Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 10
$4,293
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1609 sqft
Unit 0501 · Avail. Aug 10
$4,467
2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft
Amenities
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
With wide open spaces, a minimum of walls, tall ceilings, hardwood floors and German cabinetry, residents will not only live in one of the more convenient locations in the city, but will also enjoy interior spaces unlike anything else in the city. In a space like this, your art, your furnishings and your friends become the centers of attention. After all, you are the architect of your life; let's see what you have done.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12, 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website