Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:07 AM

Rollin Street Flats

120 Westlake Ave N · (206) 800-6903
Location

120 Westlake Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0312 · Avail. now

$2,323

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 0316 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,346

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit 0816 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,491

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0826 · Avail. Aug 10

$4,254

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1408 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 10

$4,293

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1609 sqft

Unit 0501 · Avail. Aug 10

$4,467

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rollin Street Flats.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
gym
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
With wide open spaces, a minimum of walls, tall ceilings, hardwood floors and German cabinetry, residents will not only live in one of the more convenient locations in the city, but will also enjoy interior spaces unlike anything else in the city. In a space like this, your art, your furnishings and your friends become the centers of attention. After all, you are the architect of your life; let's see what you have done.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $42 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200-$300 cleaning fee (non refundable)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds (unless notified by vet that your dog is well-mannered), no weight limit
Parking Details: Assigned covered parking $250.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rollin Street Flats have any available units?
Rollin Street Flats has 16 units available starting at $2,323 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Rollin Street Flats have?
Some of Rollin Street Flats's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rollin Street Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Rollin Street Flats is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rollin Street Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Rollin Street Flats is pet friendly.
Does Rollin Street Flats offer parking?
Yes, Rollin Street Flats offers parking.
Does Rollin Street Flats have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rollin Street Flats does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rollin Street Flats have a pool?
No, Rollin Street Flats does not have a pool.
Does Rollin Street Flats have accessible units?
No, Rollin Street Flats does not have accessible units.
Does Rollin Street Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rollin Street Flats has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Rollin Street Flats?
What are you most curious about?
