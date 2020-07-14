LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking package receiving accessible garage bbq/grill courtyard lobby online portal smoke-free community

Located in Seattle’s upscale Queen Anne neighborhood, our pet-friendly studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature contemporary design elements and amenities. Enjoy water and/or city views in addition to modern appliances, hardwood-style flooring, large bathrooms, in-home washer/dryer and an oversized sundeck.



Centrally located, you’ll find limitless entertainment, dining, and recreational activities right outside of your front door.



Proximity to the area’s top employers, as well as Seattle’s major highways, interstates, and airports, further cements LaVie at Queen Anne as a phenomenal place to call home and the ideal backdrop for your life.



Schedule a visit today and surround yourself with opportunity, activity, and excitement tomorrow!