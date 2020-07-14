All apartments in Seattle
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:56 PM

LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
229 Queen Anne Ave N · (206) 539-0455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

229 Queen Anne Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Lower Queen Anne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0506 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
package receiving
accessible
garage
bbq/grill
courtyard
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Located in Seattle’s upscale Queen Anne neighborhood, our pet-friendly studio, one, and two-bedroom apartment homes feature contemporary design elements and amenities. Enjoy water and/or city views in addition to modern appliances, hardwood-style flooring, large bathrooms, in-home washer/dryer and an oversized sundeck.

Centrally located, you’ll find limitless entertainment, dining, and recreational activities right outside of your front door.

Proximity to the area’s top employers, as well as Seattle’s major highways, interstates, and airports, further cements LaVie at Queen Anne as a phenomenal place to call home and the ideal backdrop for your life.

Schedule a visit today and surround yourself with opportunity, activity, and excitement tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44.00 per person
Deposit: $600
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $40
restrictions: Breed Restrictions do apply
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $40
Cats
deposit: $500
rent: $40
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments have any available units?
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments have?
Some of LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments is pet friendly.
Does LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments offer parking?
Yes, LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments offers parking.
Does LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments have a pool?
No, LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments does not have a pool.
Does LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments has accessible units.
Does LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LaVie at Queen Anne Apartments has units with dishwashers.
