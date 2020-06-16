3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No RENT UNTIL JULY!! ONE FREE PARKING spot in garage. Very Large, 2-bedroom/2 full bath 'townhouse' style apartment with. Modern decor! Located just minutes from the heart of Fremont. At approximately 1,400 sq ft, this unit is three stories tall and features a 27'x14' entertainment size deck, with partial mountain and city views. Main floor features open kitchen concept w/ stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and spacious carpeted dining/living room. Originally built as condos, the two upper floors each features a roomy bedroom, and a separate full bath (master on top floor) and plenty of closet space. In-unit washer/dryer is an advantage over many other apartments on the market. Located on a main bus line, there is plenty of free "on-street" parking in the surrounding area. Two pet limit- (cats only)-- must be at least one years old, house broken/litter box trained, spayed & neutered, have all required vaccinations, and with positive landlord references -- additional deposit would be required. This is a controlled access, no smoking building. Renters insurance is required. Move-in funds required are the first month's rent, security deposit, and any additional deposits for pets. We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. This building is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com.