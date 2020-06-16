All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3
Last updated June 24 2019 at 10:45 AM

3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3

3837 Washington Highway 99 · No Longer Available
Location

3837 Washington Highway 99, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No RENT UNTIL JULY!! ONE FREE PARKING spot in garage. Very Large, 2-bedroom/2 full bath 'townhouse' style apartment with. Modern decor! Located just minutes from the heart of Fremont. At approximately 1,400 sq ft, this unit is three stories tall and features a 27'x14' entertainment size deck, with partial mountain and city views. Main floor features open kitchen concept w/ stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and spacious carpeted dining/living room. Originally built as condos, the two upper floors each features a roomy bedroom, and a separate full bath (master on top floor) and plenty of closet space. In-unit washer/dryer is an advantage over many other apartments on the market. Located on a main bus line, there is plenty of free "on-street" parking in the surrounding area. Two pet limit- (cats only)-- must be at least one years old, house broken/litter box trained, spayed & neutered, have all required vaccinations, and with positive landlord references -- additional deposit would be required. This is a controlled access, no smoking building. Renters insurance is required. Move-in funds required are the first month's rent, security deposit, and any additional deposits for pets. We do not accept "portable screening reports". You must personally view the property prior to making application. This building is professionally managed by UMANO Property Management. Visit our company web site at www.umanopm.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 have any available units?
3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 have?
Some of 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 is pet friendly.
Does 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 offer parking?
Yes, 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 offers parking.
Does 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 have a pool?
No, 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 have accessible units?
No, 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3837 Aurora Avenue North - #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
