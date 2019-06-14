5 Things to Do in Downtown Seattle

The Downtown area is the heart of Seattle’s business activity. This bustling area offers countless exciting things to do. Whether you prefer to go shopping, explore some restaurants, go dancing and drinking, you’re guaranteed to find an awesome spot in Downtown, Seattle. If you are new to the area and not sure where to get started, here are some things we’d recommend.

1 . The Crumpet Shop

The Crumpet Shop is a lovely little British restaurant that serves delicious tea and crumpets. If you have never tried crumpets before, they are thick, flat, porous savory cakes that are served toasted and buttered. Try some topped with honey, chocolate, or peanut butter. The Crumpet Shop was a wide variety of delicious teas that you can enjoy as well. The Crumpet Shop has been a staple of the community since 1976 and is located in the famous Pike Place Market. Which, no matter where you live in Seattle, should be the first place you check out.

2 . The Seattle Art Museum

The Seattle Art Museum is one of Downtown’s most famous installations. This museum makes for a great way to spend an afternoon on a day off with friends or family. Here you’ll find everything from 17th-century Chinese porcelain to native American carved wood artifacts. Stop by and explore art from across the world. Also, there’s a huge collection of contemporary and modern art, if that’s more your style. You can get in for free on the first Thursday of the month, so make sure to mark your calendar.

3 . Spin Seattle

You may not have ever thought of combining ping pong and drinking, but it’s a stellar combination. Spin Seattle is a hip underground ping pong bar that’s the perfect spot to get together with some friends. Whether you want to test your skills or watch some great players go at it, you’ll definitely be entertained. The bar’s decor is beautiful and the food is great as well. If you’re on the hunt for cool Instagram spots, lay down in their ping pong ball-filled bathtub.

4 . 5**th** Avenue Theatre

The 5th Avenue Theatre is a famous Downtown venue that puts on full-scale musicals. As of now, West Side Story is the current production. Other shows that were made famous on Broadway in New York are often put on here. It’s commonly referred to as one of the most beautiful theatres in the country. If going to plays is your ideal night out, having this historic theatre so close is a huge perk. If you’re moving to the area with kids, they also host theatre education programs, workshops, and classes for K-12.

5 . Radiator Whiskey

If you are looking for a fun place to go for a night on the town, then Radiator Whiskey is a great option. Radiator Whiskey has amazing food and a great selection of beers, wines and ciders. However, as the name suggests, the whiskey is the highlight here. Enjoy one of their whiskey’s on tap neat, or try out a signature whiskey cocktail. See a few different whiskeys you’d like to try? You can order a sampling flight as well. Swing by for happy hour Monday through Saturday from 4pm-6pm. Grab some discounted cocktails, and enjoy them with their famous fried egg and gravy tater tots. It’s the perfect starting point for a lively night out.