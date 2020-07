Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym bbq/grill internet access garage parking bike storage coffee bar concierge lobby

Discover your new home at ArtHouse, luxury Downtown Seattle apartments, where waking up on the waterfront becomes a reality. The interiors and amenities are just as captivating as its ironic surroundings. Our community offers studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes that feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, contemporary cabinetry, quartz countertops and stunning views of the Seattle skyline and Puget Sound.

Our apartments for rent in Downtown Seattle allow residents to enjoy the access of an exclusive rooftop fireside lounge and grilling area, lush outdoor living rooms, and premium fitness facilities. Schedule a visit today and tour the home you deserve!