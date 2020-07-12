621 Apartments for rent in Fremont, Seattle, WA

Life in Fremont is all about enjoying your down time, and there are plenty of opportunities for leisure. The Burke-Gilman Trail winds through this area and other Seattle neighborhoods all the way from Lake Washington to Redmond; joggers and bikers alike love to be active on this gorgeous route through the city. Gas Works Park is a great place to enjoy a picnic with views of downtown Seattle. You can buy bike, ski, skateboard, and surf gear at Evo—or skate at the indoor skate park in their basement.

If you enjoy food and shopping as much as being active, Fremont won’t disappoint here, either. The Fremont Vintage Mall brings back the retro favorites of earlier decades, from music to clothing. You can get an amazing coffee at Milstead & Co. and choose from a wide assortment of beer at Fremont Brewing. When you want to go out for an upscale dinner for date night, Art of the Table offers world-class cuisine—but make sure to make reservations in advance, as they are required.

When you’re looking for a place to call home that feeds your creative spirit, you can’t do better than Fremont!