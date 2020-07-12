621 Apartments for rent in Fremont, Seattle, WA
If you march to the beat of your own drum, the Fremont neighborhood in Seattle is the perfect place for you. A mix of hippie and high-tech, this neighborhood is home to a growing number of tech companies and offers an appealing blend of street art, charming bistros, and spectacular people watching. This is a fun neighborhood that will always keep you entertained—but make sure your bank account is ample.
Transportation
- Walking
- Biking
- Driving
- Public transportation (King County Metro transit buses and proposed light rail)
Demographics
- Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)
- Singles
- Families with young children
Close to:
- Queen Anne
- Woodland Park Zoo
- Salmon Bay
Contains:
- Route 99
- Gas Works Park
- Fremont Troll
Fremont in 3 Words: Bohemian, Vibrant, Fun
Whether you’re a gainfully-employed tech nerd or a trust-fund hippie, the Fremont neighborhood is home to some of Seattle’s most interesting characters. This neighborhood calls itself “the center of the universe” and once you call it home, you will understand why.
You’ll find the heart of Fremont’s quirky spirit in local landmarks like the giant, 7-ton statue of Lenin and the “Fremont Troll,” a huge public sculpture under the Aurora Bridge. Every summer sees visitors coming out for a clothing-optional bike ride at the Summer Solstice Parade. With the exception of the Summer Solstice parade, though, this is generally a family-friendly neighborhood where everyone can enjoy the sights.
You don’t have to be a part of the spectacle to enjoy this eclectic neighborhood. A Cuban sandwich at Paseo’s is an experience people have appreciated for years, and a factory tour of the Fair Trade chocolate at Theo’s Chocolate will make any day sweeter. You’ll want to set aside part of your Sunday to come out to the Sunday Fremont Street Market, where local vendors come out to sell their wares, from food trucks to handmade soaps.
Like most neighborhoods in Seattle, Fremont is very easy to get around on foot. The density of shopping and restaurants makes the area very walkable. Many people also ride bikes, and a bike lane goes all the way through to downtown. King County Metro transit offers a large number of bus routes, and a light rail stop is planned. You can drive here, of course, but parking is notoriously limited. Driving can also be more time-consuming than walking or biking, since traffic is often delayed due to ship canal traffic at the Fremont Bridge.
The apartments for rent in Fremont are as varied and unique as the renters. You’ll find converted flats in spacious old houses, apartments in traditional complexes, and a growing number of luxury condos. A new style of housing called “apodments” offers micro-studios that are small, no-frills sleeping spaces like you might find in Japan. Be aware that parking can be very limited or even non-existent, so make sure to ask before you sign a lease about the parking arrangements. The one thing you’re not likely to find is a bargain, since increased demand for living in this exciting neighborhood is driving up rent prices.
When you’re ready to find an apartment for rent in Fremont, come prepared to put down a security deposit and first month’s rent at minimum; expect to pay extra deposits if you’ve found a pet-friendly apartment. Utilities are on a case-by-case basis, so make sure you ask if they’re included in the rent.
Life in Fremont is all about enjoying your down time, and there are plenty of opportunities for leisure. The Burke-Gilman Trail winds through this area and other Seattle neighborhoods all the way from Lake Washington to Redmond; joggers and bikers alike love to be active on this gorgeous route through the city. Gas Works Park is a great place to enjoy a picnic with views of downtown Seattle. You can buy bike, ski, skateboard, and surf gear at Evo—or skate at the indoor skate park in their basement.
If you enjoy food and shopping as much as being active, Fremont won’t disappoint here, either. The Fremont Vintage Mall brings back the retro favorites of earlier decades, from music to clothing. You can get an amazing coffee at Milstead & Co. and choose from a wide assortment of beer at Fremont Brewing. When you want to go out for an upscale dinner for date night, Art of the Table offers world-class cuisine—but make sure to make reservations in advance, as they are required.
When you’re looking for a place to call home that feeds your creative spirit, you can’t do better than Fremont!