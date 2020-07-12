AL
Last updated July 12 2020 at 2:45 PM

621 Apartments for rent in Fremont, Seattle, WA

11 Units Available
Inspire
3825 Bridge Way North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,379
321 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Inspire in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Wally
4111 Stone Way North, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
599 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Wally in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
8 Units Available
Epicenter Apartments
620 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,758
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,383
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,073
1020 sqft
Seattle’s Fremont District is known as “The Center of the Known Universe,” and Epicenter is an iconic extension of this very artistic community! Fremont is an eclectic, lively colorful community where something is always happening! Whether you visit
12 Units Available
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,561
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,792
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,623
1077 sqft
Residents enjoy views of Lake Union and downtown Seattle from the rooftop lounge, along with a greenhouse and chicken coop. Luxury apartments located just steps away from restaurants and shopping. Highly walkable neighborhood.
$
8 Units Available
Hayes on Stone Way
3627 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,670
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,109
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1014 sqft
Modern 1-2 bedroom apartments in a quirky neighborhood not far from I-5. Thoughtfully designed floor plans feature kitchens and bathrooms with quartz slab countertops. Private terraces and views of Lake Union available in select homes.
2 Units Available
Portofino
3815 Woodland Park Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,550
410 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Reimagine apartment living and create that perfect, comfortable home oasis at Portofino, where the generous floorplans give you room to spread out and to entertain friends.
4 Units Available
St. James Tower
920 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
484 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
878 sqft
Close to Highway 99, Gas Works Park, Fremont Cut, Lake Union, AB Ernst Park, Adobe, Google Seattle, PCC Natural Markets-Fremont, Fremont Studios, and BF Day Elementary School and Playground. Pet-friendly apartments with access to the Burke-Gilman Trail, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and laundry room.
3 Units Available
Collage Fremont
3606 Woodland Park Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,668
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,661
548 sqft
Community offers roof deck and stunning views of Seattle. Units feature washer/dryer, dining area and expansive windows. Located close to beloved local restaurants Peet's Coffee, Blue C Sushi and Pie.

1 Unit Available
3635 Evanston Ave N Unit B
3635 Evanston Avenue North, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1510 sqft
Fremont Townhouse - Live in the heart of Fremont! Beautifully constructed and meticulously maintained, this 3BR/3.

1 Unit Available
4213 Stone Way N
4213 Stone Way North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1290 sqft
https://www.cornellandassociates.com/legal-disclosure Click on the "View website" link to visit our additional listings.

1 Unit Available
312 North 39th St.
312 North 39th Street, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Chen Apartments, built in 1995, is a 3-story 16 unit building. Units have decks, carpet, washers and dryers, walk-in closets, amd dishwashers. Within walking distance to public transportation, shops, restaurants.

1 Unit Available
3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 1
3635 Phinney Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,149
185 sqft
Special – Sign a 12 month lease and live rent free until August 1st, for a limited time only! *Terms and conditions do apply, ask us for more details* Fremont Studio with Solar Panels, 1GB Internet! Nook Studios at 3635 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA

1 Unit Available
4313 4th Ave NW
4313 4th Avenue Northwest, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Spacious Updated 2 Bedroom Apartment in Quiet Ballard Duplex - Schedule your tour today! https://showdigs.co/d3pbm Upper level home of a quite duplex in Ballard.

1 Unit Available
3600 Whitman Avenue N
3600 Whitman Avenue North, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1134 sqft
Gorgeous sunset view apartment overlooking Lake Union. Beautifully furnished with tons of amenities including rooftop deck and fitness center. You will love this conveniently located, sun filled apartment.

1 Unit Available
4604 Phinney Avenue North
4604 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,460
1330 sqft
Beautiful and NEW 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, townhome in Fremont! Welcome to Park Lane! This amazing and NEW townhome can be found in Phinney Ridge and Fremont.

1 Unit Available
3639 Linden Ave N. - 202
3639 Linden Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,195
245 sqft
202 Unit color - Grape (Pistachio color unit pictured) - 2nd floor Live Well. Live Urban. Live Lime. Move-In Ready! Studio apartment building conveniently located in Fremont, just down the road from the famous Fremont Troll.

1 Unit Available
4025 Stone Way N
4025 Stone Way North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,295
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A new urban living space is here! 4025 Stone Way has unique, affordable dwellings with sustainably-built features in the heart of the Fremont neighborhood.

1 Unit Available
708 N. 35th St.
708 North 35th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
527 sqft
We're on the corner of 35th & Fremont Ave. Close to shops, grocery (PCC is a block away), restaurants and bus lines. Fun neighborhood to live in. We have a small backyard with a BBQ pit for residents' use.

1 Unit Available
315 N. 50th St.
315 North 50th Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,425
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
One of Fremont's finest vintage brick buildings with the original character intact.

1 Unit Available
608 N 49th St
608 North 49th Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
608 N 49th St Available 07/15/20 Charming 3BR 2BTH House w/yard+garden space near zoo & Greenlake - Charming 3BR 2BTH house with lush garden area and backyard artist's cottage and sun deck.

1 Unit Available
3843 Fremont Avenue North
3843 Fremont Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE, 1 bed / 1 bath unit available. Enjoy updated kitchen & bathroom, private balcony, and oversized living room & bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Fremont
17 Units Available
AVA Ballard
5555 14th Ave NW, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,864
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
974 sqft
Close to Ballard Market, Gilman Playground, US Post Office, St. Alphonsus Church, Seattle Gymnastics Academy-Ballard, Swedish Medical Center Emergency Department, Nautilusnet.com, Inc. Pet-friendly apartments across from RapidRide stop on D-Line, high walkability, in-unit laundry, and rooftop deck.
7 Units Available
Urbana
1501 NW 56th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,770
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,647
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,769
1017 sqft
One-bedrooms in Ballard neighborhood are pet-friendly, LEED Gold Certified with modern kitchens, hardwoods, 9-foot ceilings, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet friendly with fitness center, bike storage and clubhouse. Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and transit.
7 Units Available
The Noble Apartments
4301 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,611
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,403
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,303
970 sqft
Luxury apartment community in a trendy neighborhood near 45th Street. Eye-catching color schemes, 24-hour fitness center and spacious layouts. Electric vehicle charging available. Controlled access. Hardwood-style flooring and lots of storage.
Fremont
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

If you march to the beat of your own drum, the Fremont neighborhood in Seattle is the perfect place for you. A mix of hippie and high-tech, this neighborhood is home to a growing number of tech companies and offers an appealing blend of street art, charming bistros, and spectacular people watching. This is a fun neighborhood that will always keep you entertained—but make sure your bank account is ample.

Transportation

  • Walking
  • Biking
  • Driving
  • Public transportation (King County Metro transit buses and proposed light rail)

Demographics

  • Young professionals (mostly between 25-34)
  • Singles
  • Families with young children

Close to:

  • Queen Anne
  • Woodland Park Zoo
  • Salmon Bay

Contains:

  • Route 99
  • Gas Works Park
  • Fremont Troll

Fremont in 3 Words: Bohemian, Vibrant, Fun

Living in Fremont

Whether you’re a gainfully-employed tech nerd or a trust-fund hippie, the Fremont neighborhood is home to some of Seattle’s most interesting characters. This neighborhood calls itself “the center of the universe” and once you call it home, you will understand why.

You’ll find the heart of Fremont’s quirky spirit in local landmarks like the giant, 7-ton statue of Lenin and the “Fremont Troll,” a huge public sculpture under the Aurora Bridge. Every summer sees visitors coming out for a clothing-optional bike ride at the Summer Solstice Parade. With the exception of the Summer Solstice parade, though, this is generally a family-friendly neighborhood where everyone can enjoy the sights.

Dining in Fremont

You don’t have to be a part of the spectacle to enjoy this eclectic neighborhood. A Cuban sandwich at Paseo’s is an experience people have appreciated for years, and a factory tour of the Fair Trade chocolate at Theo’s Chocolate will make any day sweeter. You’ll want to set aside part of your Sunday to come out to the Sunday Fremont Street Market, where local vendors come out to sell their wares, from food trucks to handmade soaps.

Getting around Fremont

Like most neighborhoods in Seattle, Fremont is very easy to get around on foot. The density of shopping and restaurants makes the area very walkable. Many people also ride bikes, and a bike lane goes all the way through to downtown. King County Metro transit offers a large number of bus routes, and a light rail stop is planned. You can drive here, of course, but parking is notoriously limited. Driving can also be more time-consuming than walking or biking, since traffic is often delayed due to ship canal traffic at the Fremont Bridge.

Renting in Fremont, Seattle

The apartments for rent in Fremont are as varied and unique as the renters. You’ll find converted flats in spacious old houses, apartments in traditional complexes, and a growing number of luxury condos. A new style of housing called “apodments” offers micro-studios that are small, no-frills sleeping spaces like you might find in Japan. Be aware that parking can be very limited or even non-existent, so make sure to ask before you sign a lease about the parking arrangements. The one thing you’re not likely to find is a bargain, since increased demand for living in this exciting neighborhood is driving up rent prices.

When you’re ready to find an apartment for rent in Fremont, come prepared to put down a security deposit and first month’s rent at minimum; expect to pay extra deposits if you’ve found a pet-friendly apartment. Utilities are on a case-by-case basis, so make sure you ask if they’re included in the rent.

Things to do in Fremont

Life in Fremont is all about enjoying your down time, and there are plenty of opportunities for leisure. The Burke-Gilman Trail winds through this area and other Seattle neighborhoods all the way from Lake Washington to Redmond; joggers and bikers alike love to be active on this gorgeous route through the city. Gas Works Park is a great place to enjoy a picnic with views of downtown Seattle. You can buy bike, ski, skateboard, and surf gear at Evo—or skate at the indoor skate park in their basement.

If you enjoy food and shopping as much as being active, Fremont won’t disappoint here, either.  The Fremont Vintage Mall brings back the retro favorites of earlier decades, from music to clothing. You can get an amazing coffee at Milstead & Co. and choose from a wide assortment of beer at Fremont Brewing. When you want to go out for an upscale dinner for date night, Art of the Table offers world-class cuisine—but make sure to make reservations in advance, as they are required.

When you’re looking for a place to call home that feeds your creative spirit, you can’t do better than Fremont!

