Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator gym parking pool table bbq/grill garage media room pool

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Summit At Madison Park apartments is of condominium quality finish with modern style. Our stunning pet friendly* mid-rise apartment community is in the heart of Seattle. We offer spacious studios, one, two and three bedroom apartments. Each home comes with polished granite counter-tops, ceramic tile flooring in kitchens and baths, sleek black kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, Berber carpet, and modern, open design floor plans. Residents of Summit At Madison Park enjoy a professional grade fitness center open 24 hours a day, state of the art theatre room for enjoyable movie nights, billiards room, resident clubhouse for events and two rooftop decks to relax and barbeque while taking in the breathtaking views of the Seattle Skyline and Mt. Rainier. All with the convenience of a Safeway Grocery on the ground level of the community. Lease today and ...