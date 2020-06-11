All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

St. Theodore on Roosevelt

6410 9th Ave NE · (206) 512-8725
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6410 9th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115
Roosevelt

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. now

$2,120

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Theodore on Roosevelt.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
garage
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
e-payments
lobby
smoke-free community
Surrounded by the prestigious Seattle neighborhoods of Wallingford, Ravenna, Greenlake and Maple Leaf, Saint Theodore Apartments has it all! Shopping is just across the street at Roosevelt Square, and just minutes away from University Village and Northgate Mall. You'll find an eclectic mix of dining options, from "take-out" food for a picnic at Greenlake, to romantic dining, or even live jazz music with your meal, all in just minutes from your doorstep. Enjoy spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Mt. Rainer from your home, take in the breathtaking Seattle skyline, or take a stroll down Ravenna, or hop on your bike and ride around Greenlake. Convenient location with easy access to I-5 and the park-n-ride transit locations, as well as walking distance to groceries, morning lattes, beauty salons, health clubs, shops, dining and recreation. Make Saint Theodore your home and you can truly have it all!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $28 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 400.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome 2 pets per apartment home. There is refundable Pet Deposit of $400.00. For more information, please call our leasing office.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Garage parking is available on request.
Storage Details: Between $25 and $50 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does St. Theodore on Roosevelt have any available units?
St. Theodore on Roosevelt has a unit available for $2,120 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does St. Theodore on Roosevelt have?
Some of St. Theodore on Roosevelt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Theodore on Roosevelt currently offering any rent specials?
St. Theodore on Roosevelt is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Theodore on Roosevelt pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Theodore on Roosevelt is pet friendly.
Does St. Theodore on Roosevelt offer parking?
Yes, St. Theodore on Roosevelt offers parking.
Does St. Theodore on Roosevelt have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. Theodore on Roosevelt offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Theodore on Roosevelt have a pool?
No, St. Theodore on Roosevelt does not have a pool.
Does St. Theodore on Roosevelt have accessible units?
Yes, St. Theodore on Roosevelt has accessible units.
Does St. Theodore on Roosevelt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Theodore on Roosevelt has units with dishwashers.

