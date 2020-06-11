St. Theodore on Roosevelt.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub extra storage garbage disposal oven smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 alarm system bbq/grill bike storage e-payments lobby smoke-free community

Surrounded by the prestigious Seattle neighborhoods of Wallingford, Ravenna, Greenlake and Maple Leaf, Saint Theodore Apartments has it all! Shopping is just across the street at Roosevelt Square, and just minutes away from University Village and Northgate Mall. You'll find an eclectic mix of dining options, from "take-out" food for a picnic at Greenlake, to romantic dining, or even live jazz music with your meal, all in just minutes from your doorstep. Enjoy spectacular views of the Olympic Mountains and Mt. Rainer from your home, take in the breathtaking Seattle skyline, or take a stroll down Ravenna, or hop on your bike and ride around Greenlake. Convenient location with easy access to I-5 and the park-n-ride transit locations, as well as walking distance to groceries, morning lattes, beauty salons, health clubs, shops, dining and recreation. Make Saint Theodore your home and you can truly have it all!