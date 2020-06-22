3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7

Amenities
Fremont Studio with Solar Panels, 1GB Internet!
Nook Studios at 3635 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103 in Fremont
www.liveatnook.com
--You get your own 3 solar panels --
Strive to live 100% off rooftop electricity in these 185-238 sq ft studios designed for the energy-efficient, minimalist, urban dweller.
--Game-changing 1GB Internet great for web developers and Netflix enthusiasts alike--
The high-tech, eco-friendly lifestyle is complete with brand new EnergyStar appliances, Nest thermostat, Internet-connected shades & dimmable LED lighting*, upgraded sound-insulated walls / windows / doors, space-efficient open closet, built-in desk & shelves*, sleek finishes, dedicated indoor bike parking, one block from bus stop and Zipcar, many other great features. Simplify your life, own only what you need, live eco-friendly, and adopt small space living here in one of Seattle's best, most central locations in Fremont. Winner of the 2018 Built Green Hammer Award!
Video Tour:
https://youtu.be/nj1K5rv3l2w
RENT RANGE: $1,060/month - $1,450/month, depending on the unit
UNIT SIZE: 185-238 sq ft, depending on the unit
INTERNET: $40/mon special rate -- 1GB fiber Internet (retail rate $80, special rate negotiated by ownership)
UTILITIES COST: $40/mon special rate -- covers water, sewer, garbage, gas (normal rate $80, rest paid for by ownership)
ELECTRICITY: Resident pays own electrical bill, but solar offset is included for potential of net zero electricity over lease term
PARKING: Street parking available
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1000
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required
LAUNDRY: One W/D set per floor
APPLIANCES: EnergyStar Refrigerator, **Microwave w/ Built-In Convection Oven with hood, 2-Burner Cooktop
PETS: No Pets Allowed
*NOTE: Units are unfurnished
**Not available in every unit, but available in most
ENERGY EFFICIENCY:
3 rooftop solar panels per unit -- direct offset
4-Star Built Green Certification
Smart Bridge provided for home automation (controls shades, lights, thermostat)*
Envi wall heater controlled by Nest Learning Thermostat
Low-flow plumbing fixtures
Exterior insulation for superior thermal envelope & energy efficiency
Double-pane efficient Low-E windows -- lots of natural light
LED lighting throughout
ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Acoustical walls, floors, ceilings
Bike parking room
Recessed structured media panel
Engineered wood flooring
Quartz countertops with undermount sinks
Open, double-hung custom closets
Built-in desk/table & shelves*
Tile showers
Large medicine cabinets for additional storage
Outdoor patio with grill
Controlled access
Reclaimed wood siding
Bioretention planter
Additional storage available for rent
*Not available in every unit, but available in most
Note: Advertised photos / videos may be of other units, but the units are generally similar
Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.