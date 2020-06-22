3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Fremont Studio with Solar Panels, 1GB Internet!



Nook Studios at 3635 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103 in Fremont

www.liveatnook.com



--You get your own 3 solar panels --

Strive to live 100% off rooftop electricity in these 185-238 sq ft studios designed for the energy-efficient, minimalist, urban dweller.



--Game-changing 1GB Internet great for web developers and Netflix enthusiasts alike--



The high-tech, eco-friendly lifestyle is complete with brand new EnergyStar appliances, Nest thermostat, Internet-connected shades & dimmable LED lighting*, upgraded sound-insulated walls / windows / doors, space-efficient open closet, built-in desk & shelves*, sleek finishes, dedicated indoor bike parking, one block from bus stop and Zipcar, many other great features. Simplify your life, own only what you need, live eco-friendly, and adopt small space living here in one of Seattle's best, most central locations in Fremont. Winner of the 2018 Built Green Hammer Award!



Video Tour:

https://youtu.be/nj1K5rv3l2w



RENT RANGE: $1,060/month - $1,450/month, depending on the unit

UNIT SIZE: 185-238 sq ft, depending on the unit



INTERNET: $40/mon special rate -- 1GB fiber Internet (retail rate $80, special rate negotiated by ownership)

UTILITIES COST: $40/mon special rate -- covers water, sewer, garbage, gas (normal rate $80, rest paid for by ownership)

ELECTRICITY: Resident pays own electrical bill, but solar offset is included for potential of net zero electricity over lease term

PARKING: Street parking available

SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1000

RENTERS INSURANCE: Required

LAUNDRY: One W/D set per floor

APPLIANCES: EnergyStar Refrigerator, **Microwave w/ Built-In Convection Oven with hood, 2-Burner Cooktop

PETS: No Pets Allowed

*NOTE: Units are unfurnished

**Not available in every unit, but available in most



ENERGY EFFICIENCY:

3 rooftop solar panels per unit -- direct offset

4-Star Built Green Certification

Smart Bridge provided for home automation (controls shades, lights, thermostat)*

Envi wall heater controlled by Nest Learning Thermostat

Low-flow plumbing fixtures

Exterior insulation for superior thermal envelope & energy efficiency

Double-pane efficient Low-E windows -- lots of natural light

LED lighting throughout



ADDITIONAL FEATURES:

Acoustical walls, floors, ceilings

Bike parking room

Recessed structured media panel

Engineered wood flooring

Quartz countertops with undermount sinks

Open, double-hung custom closets

Built-in desk/table & shelves*

Tile showers

Large medicine cabinets for additional storage

Outdoor patio with grill

Controlled access

Reclaimed wood siding

Bioretention planter

Additional storage available for rent



*Not available in every unit, but available in most

Note: Advertised photos / videos may be of other units, but the units are generally similar



