Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:55 AM

3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7

3635 Phinney Ave N · No Longer Available
Location

3635 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
Fremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Fremont Studio with Solar Panels, 1GB Internet!

Nook Studios at 3635 Phinney Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103 in Fremont
www.liveatnook.com

--You get your own 3 solar panels --
Strive to live 100% off rooftop electricity in these 185-238 sq ft studios designed for the energy-efficient, minimalist, urban dweller.

--Game-changing 1GB Internet great for web developers and Netflix enthusiasts alike--

The high-tech, eco-friendly lifestyle is complete with brand new EnergyStar appliances, Nest thermostat, Internet-connected shades & dimmable LED lighting*, upgraded sound-insulated walls / windows / doors, space-efficient open closet, built-in desk & shelves*, sleek finishes, dedicated indoor bike parking, one block from bus stop and Zipcar, many other great features. Simplify your life, own only what you need, live eco-friendly, and adopt small space living here in one of Seattle's best, most central locations in Fremont. Winner of the 2018 Built Green Hammer Award!

Video Tour:
https://youtu.be/nj1K5rv3l2w

RENT RANGE: $1,060/month - $1,450/month, depending on the unit
UNIT SIZE: 185-238 sq ft, depending on the unit

INTERNET: $40/mon special rate -- 1GB fiber Internet (retail rate $80, special rate negotiated by ownership)
UTILITIES COST: $40/mon special rate -- covers water, sewer, garbage, gas (normal rate $80, rest paid for by ownership)
ELECTRICITY: Resident pays own electrical bill, but solar offset is included for potential of net zero electricity over lease term
PARKING: Street parking available
SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1000
RENTERS INSURANCE: Required
LAUNDRY: One W/D set per floor
APPLIANCES: EnergyStar Refrigerator, **Microwave w/ Built-In Convection Oven with hood, 2-Burner Cooktop
PETS: No Pets Allowed
*NOTE: Units are unfurnished
**Not available in every unit, but available in most

ENERGY EFFICIENCY:
3 rooftop solar panels per unit -- direct offset
4-Star Built Green Certification
Smart Bridge provided for home automation (controls shades, lights, thermostat)*
Envi wall heater controlled by Nest Learning Thermostat
Low-flow plumbing fixtures
Exterior insulation for superior thermal envelope & energy efficiency
Double-pane efficient Low-E windows -- lots of natural light
LED lighting throughout

ADDITIONAL FEATURES:
Acoustical walls, floors, ceilings
Bike parking room
Recessed structured media panel
Engineered wood flooring
Quartz countertops with undermount sinks
Open, double-hung custom closets
Built-in desk/table & shelves*
Tile showers
Large medicine cabinets for additional storage
Outdoor patio with grill
Controlled access
Reclaimed wood siding
Bioretention planter
Additional storage available for rent

*Not available in every unit, but available in most
Note: Advertised photos / videos may be of other units, but the units are generally similar

Equal Housing Opportunity
http://www.seattle.gov/Documents/Departments/CivilRights/Fair-Housing-Aug-2016.pdf

Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7 have any available units?
3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7 have?
Some of 3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7 is pet friendly.
Does 3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7 offer parking?
Yes, 3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7 offers parking.
Does 3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3635 Phinney Ave N - Unit 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
