Seattle, WA
624 Yale
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

624 Yale

624 Yale Avenue North · (206) 203-9247
Location

624 Yale Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98109
South Lake Union

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 422 · Avail. now

$1,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 377 sqft

Unit 326 · Avail. now

$1,600

Studio · 1 Bath · 338 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. now

$1,605

Studio · 1 Bath · 377 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 721 · Avail. now

$1,880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

Unit 619 · Avail. now

$1,880

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 530 sqft

Unit 620 · Avail. now

$1,990

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 528 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 724 · Avail. now

$3,090

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Unit 810 · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 824 · Avail. now

$3,120

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 913 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 624 Yale.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
concierge
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
game room
green community
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Refined design in a relaxed urban setting. Located in Seattle, WA, 624 Yale offers brand new studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with oversize windows, laundry and linen closet with washer, dryer and built-in storage shelves, kitchen islands in select homes, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and overhead storage.

With numerous, spacious and nicely-appointed floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find a home suited to your taste, many with stunning views of the Space Needle, Lake Union, and iconic Gasworks Park in the distance. Extend your living space with our array of community amenities: two rooftop venues with indoor and outdoor spaces, courtyard with water feature, outdoor seating and fireplace, business center with conference rooms, and much more.

Our South Lake Union location is uniquely positioned on a peaceful cul-de-sac, with everything you can expect from an SLU home: better than usual access to I-5 and Hwy. 520, excellent proximity to neighborho

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 Per Pet
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $45 Per Pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Yes - assigned parking for $300 per month.
Storage Details: Storage Units available for $50 Per month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 Yale have any available units?
624 Yale has 40 units available starting at $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 Yale have?
Some of 624 Yale's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 Yale currently offering any rent specials?
624 Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 Yale pet-friendly?
Yes, 624 Yale is pet friendly.
Does 624 Yale offer parking?
Yes, 624 Yale offers parking.
Does 624 Yale have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 624 Yale offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 Yale have a pool?
No, 624 Yale does not have a pool.
Does 624 Yale have accessible units?
Yes, 624 Yale has accessible units.
Does 624 Yale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 Yale has units with dishwashers.
