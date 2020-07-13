Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center conference room courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse concierge dog grooming area e-payments fire pit game room green community internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal smoke-free community yoga

Refined design in a relaxed urban setting. Located in Seattle, WA, 624 Yale offers brand new studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes with oversize windows, laundry and linen closet with washer, dryer and built-in storage shelves, kitchen islands in select homes, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and overhead storage.



With numerous, spacious and nicely-appointed floor plans to choose from, you are sure to find a home suited to your taste, many with stunning views of the Space Needle, Lake Union, and iconic Gasworks Park in the distance. Extend your living space with our array of community amenities: two rooftop venues with indoor and outdoor spaces, courtyard with water feature, outdoor seating and fireplace, business center with conference rooms, and much more.



Our South Lake Union location is uniquely positioned on a peaceful cul-de-sac, with everything you can expect from an SLU home: better than usual access to I-5 and Hwy. 520, excellent proximity to neighborho