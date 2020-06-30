All apartments in Seattle
View at Bitter Lake.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

View at Bitter Lake

13410 Greenwood Ave N · (415) 917-2671
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13410 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 305 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,235

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,999

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from View at Bitter Lake.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
pool
gym
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at View at Bitter Lake. Our unparalleled location in Seattle, Washington, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident amenities offer you much more than an apartment community. View at Bitter Lake offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Residents enjoy features such as fully equipped kitchens, ample closet space and amazing views. Our pet-friendly Sandy Springs apartments feature wood burning fireplaces, easy access to bus lines, and private patios available. Stop by today for a tour.View our qualification criteria here - https://www.rentcafe.com/dmslivecafe/3/452241/3_452241_3372509.pdf

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $225 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $50/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does View at Bitter Lake have any available units?
View at Bitter Lake has 3 units available starting at $1,235 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does View at Bitter Lake have?
Some of View at Bitter Lake's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is View at Bitter Lake currently offering any rent specials?
View at Bitter Lake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is View at Bitter Lake pet-friendly?
Yes, View at Bitter Lake is pet friendly.
Does View at Bitter Lake offer parking?
Yes, View at Bitter Lake offers parking.
Does View at Bitter Lake have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, View at Bitter Lake offers units with in unit laundry.
Does View at Bitter Lake have a pool?
Yes, View at Bitter Lake has a pool.
Does View at Bitter Lake have accessible units?
No, View at Bitter Lake does not have accessible units.
Does View at Bitter Lake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, View at Bitter Lake has units with dishwashers.

