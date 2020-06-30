Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator parking bbq/grill garage pool gym cc payments e-payments internet access online portal

Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at View at Bitter Lake. Our unparalleled location in Seattle, Washington, our lavish collection of amenities, and our caliber of resident amenities offer you much more than an apartment community. View at Bitter Lake offers a lifestyle from the inside, out. Residents enjoy features such as fully equipped kitchens, ample closet space and amazing views. Our pet-friendly Sandy Springs apartments feature wood burning fireplaces, easy access to bus lines, and private patios available. Stop by today for a tour.View our qualification criteria here - https://www.rentcafe.com/dmslivecafe/3/452241/3_452241_3372509.pdf