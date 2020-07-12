Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave range air conditioning bathtub carpet ice maker oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bbq/grill bike storage car charging conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit key fob access lobby package receiving

Experience our Seattle Apartments! Wake up to the energy of the city and form a connection with Seattle’s rich musical culture. Modern and spacious apartments in the heart of Seattle await you at the Verve. Live with passion, and embrace the spirit of Seattle just steps away from the best concerts and festivals in the city. Wake up to the energy of the city and enjoy easy access to downtown. Hugging the cusp of Queen Anne and Belltown, you'll be a stone's throw away from historical restaurants, retail, museums, and parks. Find your passion, find your verve. Stunning views of the Space Needle, Puget Sound, the Cascades, and the Olympic Mountains surround our modern apartments. Unique and Seattle-centric amenity spaces will give you options to play all year long. There’s even space for your furry best friend to chill out and enjoy the view in our community dog park. Find yourself at the center and call Verve home. Stop by our location today to see what is available in our pet-friendly Seattle apartment community.