Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Verve

2720 4th Ave · (253) 214-3797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2720 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 29 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 0209 · Avail. now

$1,358

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 398 sqft

Unit 0609 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 398 sqft

Unit 0706 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,698

Studio · 1 Bath · 511 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0803 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,883

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,033

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0307 · Avail. Sep 13

$2,774

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 852 sqft

Unit 1109 · Avail. now

$3,049

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verve.

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
gym
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
Experience our Seattle Apartments! Wake up to the energy of the city and form a connection with Seattle’s rich musical culture. Modern and spacious apartments in the heart of Seattle await you at the Verve. Live with passion, and embrace the spirit of Seattle just steps away from the best concerts and festivals in the city. Wake up to the energy of the city and enjoy easy access to downtown. Hugging the cusp of Queen Anne and Belltown, you'll be a stone's throw away from historical restaurants, retail, museums, and parks. Find your passion, find your verve. Stunning views of the Space Needle, Puget Sound, the Cascades, and the Olympic Mountains surround our modern apartments. Unique and Seattle-centric amenity spaces will give you options to play all year long. There’s even space for your furry best friend to chill out and enjoy the view in our community dog park. Find yourself at the center and call Verve home. Stop by our location today to see what is available in our pet-friendly Seattle apartment community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $59 per applicant
Deposit: $300 deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Dogs
deposit: $300
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $300
rent: $35
Parking Details: Garage.
Storage Details: $30-$80/month Depending on size

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Verve have any available units?
Verve has 7 units available starting at $1,358 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Verve have?
Some of Verve's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verve currently offering any rent specials?
Verve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Verve pet-friendly?
Yes, Verve is pet friendly.
Does Verve offer parking?
Yes, Verve offers parking.
Does Verve have units with washers and dryers?
No, Verve does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Verve have a pool?
No, Verve does not have a pool.
Does Verve have accessible units?
Yes, Verve has accessible units.
Does Verve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verve has units with dishwashers.

