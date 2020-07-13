206 Bell Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel carpet garbage disposal granite counters oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym green community parking pool table cc payments e-payments bbq/grill bike storage garage internet access key fob access package receiving valet service elevator pool 24hr maintenance

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located at the intersection of everything, 206 Bell delivers. Ditch the commute and discover what living the 206 code is about. Whether you're heading out for a night on the town, catching a game, or grabbing a bite with friends, Seattle is all yours. As the sun goes down and the stars come out, your night is just starting. Watch as your neighborhood transforms into the hottest nightlife destination in the Northwest, where the hippest shops, hottest spots and tastiest eats, including "Bell and Whete European Kitchen & Lounge", are just steps away. Let your life shine in the heart of the city, and be a pulse reverberating with the constant rush of day and night. Break tradition. Live the code.