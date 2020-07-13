All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:53 PM

206 Bell Apartments

206 Bell St · (509) 424-5354
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
One Month Free on Select Homes.
Location

206 Bell St, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0817 · Avail. now

$2,066

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 0815 · Avail. now

$2,086

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 510 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0206 · Avail. now

$1,859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 0806 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0219 · Avail. Aug 31

$2,653

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 206 Bell Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
green community
parking
pool table
cc payments
e-payments
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
key fob access
package receiving
valet service
elevator
pool
24hr maintenance
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Located at the intersection of everything, 206 Bell delivers. Ditch the commute and discover what living the 206 code is about. Whether you're heading out for a night on the town, catching a game, or grabbing a bite with friends, Seattle is all yours. As the sun goes down and the stars come out, your night is just starting. Watch as your neighborhood transforms into the hottest nightlife destination in the Northwest, where the hippest shops, hottest spots and tastiest eats, including "Bell and Whete European Kitchen & Lounge", are just steps away. Let your life shine in the heart of the city, and be a pulse reverberating with the constant rush of day and night. Break tradition. Live the code.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: Studio and 1 bedroom: $300; 2 bedroom: $450
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
fee: $300 per dog
rent: $35/month per dog under 50lbs, $50/month per dog over 50lbs
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
rent: $35/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. Reserved Garage Parking available. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: 3x3: $55/month; 3x6 $90/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Bell Apartments have any available units?
206 Bell Apartments has 5 units available starting at $1,859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 Bell Apartments have?
Some of 206 Bell Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Bell Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
206 Bell Apartments is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free on Select Homes.
Is 206 Bell Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 Bell Apartments is pet friendly.
Does 206 Bell Apartments offer parking?
Yes, 206 Bell Apartments offers parking.
Does 206 Bell Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 Bell Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Bell Apartments have a pool?
Yes, 206 Bell Apartments has a pool.
Does 206 Bell Apartments have accessible units?
No, 206 Bell Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Bell Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Bell Apartments has units with dishwashers.
