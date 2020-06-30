All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 2906 S Estelle St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
2906 S Estelle St
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:07 AM

2906 S Estelle St

2906 South Estelle Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Columbia City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2906 South Estelle Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Columbia City

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Newly remodeled 1-bed 1-bath unit for single person with small car or bike. Text me at 425-281-8193 for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 S Estelle St have any available units?
2906 S Estelle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2906 S Estelle St have?
Some of 2906 S Estelle St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 S Estelle St currently offering any rent specials?
2906 S Estelle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 S Estelle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 S Estelle St is pet friendly.
Does 2906 S Estelle St offer parking?
Yes, 2906 S Estelle St offers parking.
Does 2906 S Estelle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 S Estelle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 S Estelle St have a pool?
No, 2906 S Estelle St does not have a pool.
Does 2906 S Estelle St have accessible units?
No, 2906 S Estelle St does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 S Estelle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 S Estelle St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northbrook
10215 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
One Lakefront
1287 Westlake Ave North
Seattle, WA 98109
Union Park Apartments
1310 Minor Avenue
Seattle, WA 98101
Metropolitan Park
601 S Washington St
Seattle, WA 98104
Upton Flats
3490 SW Graham St
Seattle, WA 98126
Janus
101 NW 85th St
Seattle, WA 98117
Packard Building
1530 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Corona
715 2nd Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University