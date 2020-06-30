Rent Calculator
Last updated May 10 2020 at 7:07 AM
2906 S Estelle St
2906 South Estelle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2906 South Estelle Street, Seattle, WA 98144
Columbia City
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Newly remodeled 1-bed 1-bath unit for single person with small car or bike. Text me at 425-281-8193 for appointment.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2906 S Estelle St have any available units?
2906 S Estelle St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Seattle, WA
.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Seattle Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2906 S Estelle St have?
Some of 2906 S Estelle St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2906 S Estelle St currently offering any rent specials?
2906 S Estelle St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 S Estelle St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2906 S Estelle St is pet friendly.
Does 2906 S Estelle St offer parking?
Yes, 2906 S Estelle St offers parking.
Does 2906 S Estelle St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2906 S Estelle St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 S Estelle St have a pool?
No, 2906 S Estelle St does not have a pool.
Does 2906 S Estelle St have accessible units?
No, 2906 S Estelle St does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 S Estelle St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 S Estelle St has units with dishwashers.
