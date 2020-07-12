403 Apartments for rent in Columbia City, Seattle, WA

AL
26 Units Available
CityLine
4740 32nd Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,716
686 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1150 sqft
Located in Columbia City. Close to Columbia City Station, Rainier Playfield, PCC Natural Markets-Columbia City, Cheasty Boulevard, Rainier Valley Cultural Center, and Rainier Square Plaza Mall. Pet-friendly apartments with spacious rooftop deck, private wine lockers, quartz countertops, and in-unit laundry.
14 Units Available
Angeline
4801 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,640
671 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,240
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,120
1098 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Angeline in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
12 Units Available
Sonata at Columbia Station
3000 S Alaska St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,530
423 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the endless amenities at Sonata! The unique Sky Lounge features fire-pits, BBQs, TVs, and lounge seating. The impressive indoor movie theater is the perfect place for movie and game nights.
8 Units Available
Greenhouse
3701 S Hudson St, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,410
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
842 sqft
Convenient location within walking distance of popular bars, coffee shops and the Columbia Branch Library. Ample storage is available in the apartments' walk-in closets. Work out in the 24-hour gym.
34 Units Available
STAZIONE25
2615 25th Ave S, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,630
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,825
1020 sqft
Our Leasing Office is open! We are operating and offering tours by appointment only. We ask that tours be limited to only 2 people and do require everyone to wear masks.

1 Unit Available
1521 31st Avenue South
1521 31st Avenue South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$4,675
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1521 31st Avenue South in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
1747 S Hanford St 7
1747 South Hanford Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
600 sqft
Unit 7 Available 08/01/20 North Beacon Hill 1bdrm 1st floor Unit - Property Id: 281436 Available 08/01/20. North Beacon Hill. On Beacon Ave. Nice one bedroom 1st floor unit with full bath. Street parking, very convenient to bus line.

1 Unit Available
2358 S Angeline St
2358 South Angeline Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2060 sqft
Spacious 5BR/2.5BA Beacon Hill Home - Spacious 5BR/2.5BA, 2,060 sf home situated on a private 5,037 square foot lot. This home features 2 kitchens, potential mother-in-law quarters, and a brick fireplace.

1 Unit Available
5403 Columbia Dr S Unit B
5403 Columbia Dr S, Seattle, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
900 sqft
Residental Flat Available 08/01/20 This is not just a room. It is a complete daylight basement unit with its living room, dining room, 1.5 bedroom, 1 bathroom, kitchen, laundry, storage room.

1 Unit Available
3638 Courtland Pl S #A
3638 Courtland Place South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1233 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 1.

1 Unit Available
1929 S Waite St
1929 South Waite Street, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1830 sqft
3br - For Rent on North Beacon Hill 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath with basement (N.

1 Unit Available
5542 22nd Ave S.
5542 22nd Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
480 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom House In Beacon Hill - This super cozy one bedroom one bathroom home located in the middle of Beacon Hill makes commuting anywhere in Seattle a dream.

1 Unit Available
3021 17th Ave S
3021 17th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$4,995
3920 sqft
N Beacon Hill Craftsman! 3-min walk to Light Rail. 8BR/3.5 bth, fp, & h/w flrs. Gourmet kitch w/ island, quartz countertops, & all new ss apps. Lower level has sep entr, wet bar, & fridge. 2 sets of WD.

1 Unit Available
3422 36th Ave S
3422 36th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1440 sqft
This unit is currently occupied, please respect the tenants by not visiting the property. Showings available starting 8/1.

1 Unit Available
1540 30th Ave. South
1540 30th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mt Baker Ridge 7 unit apartment building with westerly views of downtown Seattle. Residential neighborhood with restaurants, coffee shop and cafe, bike paths, and parks within two blocks. Close to Lake Washington, easy access to I-90 and Bellevue.

1 Unit Available
4022 39th Ave S
4022 39th Avenue South, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
Charming, funky and very unique one bedroom, one bathroom cottage/bungalow which sits behind the main house. Ground floor is the bedroom , bath and laundry.
10 Units Available
Joseph Arnold Lofts
62 Cedar St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,898
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,938
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,462
1158 sqft
Envious location in Belltown. Close to Belltown Cottage Park, Elliott Bay Trail (Terminal 91 Bike Path), Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle Center, Pike Place Market, Highway 99, Pier 70, and Centennial Park. Pet-friendly apartments with private guest suite, rooftop deck, community herb garden.
29 Units Available
Pike MotorWorks
714 E Pike St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,570
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,993
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,515
1100 sqft
Luxurious apartments in the heart of the historic community. Sleek interiors with spacious floor plans, vaulted ceilings, LED kitchen lighting and energy-efficient appliances. Gourmet kitchens and wood-style plank flooring throughout each home.
31 Units Available
Infinity
1414 10th Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,137
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,787
949 sqft
New apartments with sleek finishes, extra storage and patios. Pet-friendly. Located in a very pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Walk to entertainment spots like Neumos and Moe Bar. Near Seattle Central College. Easy access to I-5.
28 Units Available
Tower12 Apartments
2015 2nd Ave, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,288
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,394
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,229
1505 sqft
Modern apartments feature open-plan kitchens, hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryers. Top floor 24-hour fitness studio and Sky Lounge. Prime downtown location, and walking distance from the Waterfront and Pike Place Market.
60 Units Available
Kiara
111 Terry Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,195
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,390
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,835
1592 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering Up To 4 Weeks Free!* *On Select Homes. Call Today For Details.
8 Units Available
East Union
2220 E Union St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,697
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,628
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Imagine coming home to a brand-new apartment building that includes a community lounge, a fitness center, a rooftop patio and terrace, and controlled access parking all on-site.
38 Units Available
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1009 sqft
Welcome to Westlake Steps & Marina SLU! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Own the lake, not just the view of the lake.
29 Units Available
Juxt
810 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,840
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
847 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! SLU's history embraces groundbreaking ideas, just like our apartment design.
Columbia City
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Columbia City is the opposite of every Seattle stereotype. As one of the most diverse neighborhoods anywhere in the country, Columbia City brings the cultures of the world to your doorstep. Locals say it’s going to be one of the most important neighborhoods to watch in coming years, so now is your time to get in before it gets crazy expensive.

Transportation

  • Walking
  • Biking
  • Driving
  • Public transportation (King County Metro buses and Sound Transit light rail)

Demographics

  • Diverse
  • Families with kids
  • Young professionals (mostly between 25 to 34)

Close to:

  • I-5
  • Jefferson Park Golf Course
  • Lake Washington

Contains:

  • Columbia City Theater
  • Genesee Park
  • Columbia City Farmer’s Market

Columbia City in 3 Words: Historic, Diverse, Transitioning

Living in Columbia City

Columbia City is the real melting pot of Seattle. Cultures from all over the world come together to live in harmony in this historic, vibrant neighborhood. Not long ago, it was the first stop for renters who were new to the country, but today locals are discovering the gem they once overlooked.

There’s a lot to love in Columbia City, from friendly neighbors who will watch over your house when you go on vacation to great music venues and ethnic restaurants. You can catch a live show and enjoy a drink at The Royal Room or get a banh mi and play pool at Billiard Hoang. The entire business district is designated a Historic District, which means new shops are housed in cool pre-war architecture.

Getting around Columbia City

The lively culture is what makes you look forward to getting home, but the real secret that people are just starting to discover is how this neighborhood will get you home faster. Commuting to and from this area is a breeze, thanks to the abundance of public transportation and easy access to I-5 and I-90. The light rail station located on Martin Luther King, Jr. Way takes you to points anywhere within Seattle in a fraction of the time compared to driving.

Renting in Columbia City, Seattle

A wide variety of housing options await when you are looking for apartments for rent in Columbia City. From charming bungalows to brand-new luxury condos, this neighborhood has something to fit every budget. It’s still possible to get a good bargain here, though that is becoming less common as more people escape from busier neighborhoods and increase the demand for more upscale housing.

If you’re thinking all this sounds great, be aware that a lot of other people are realizing the same thing. New condo development is bringing a lot of new renters to the neighborhood, which means that you may find it challenging to snag an apartment for rent. Waiting lists are not uncommon. Many of the newer properties have onsite retail, electric car charging stations, and smoke-free buildings.

When you’re looking for an apartment in Columbia City, allow yourself enough time to find the right one and make sure you’re ready when a unit becomes available. Come prepared with great references, a healthy bank account and security deposits. Many apartments also allow you to bring a furry friend or two, but will require extra pet deposits.

Now is the time to get into an apartment in Columbia City, and it’s only getting more competitive. You may have to bide your time for a bit to find a place, but it will be worth the wait!

Things to do in Columbia City

Columbia City has long been more of a community than just a neighborhood in the Rainier Valley. Renters and long-time homeowners alike banded together to make the streets safe for children to play, and created the Wednesday night Farmer’s Market as a center for community interaction. Whether you’re jogging or walking your dogs along the heavily tree-lined streets or in Seward Park, you’ll feel like the hustle and bustle of the city is far away.

Like most of Seattle, Columbia City is a very walkable neighborhood. You can get by without a car very easily here. You can spend an entire afternoon just on Rainier Ave S. alone. Enjoy a great cup of coffee at Empire Espresso and grab a pastry at Columbia City Bakery. There’s no shortage of authentic cuisine from any country to dazzle your tastebuds, too. You can get Mexican food at Tacos El Asadero, Senegalese food at La Teranga or Ethopian dishes at Tagla Café. If you’d rather have classic American cooking with a Southern flair, you can’t go wrong with Geraldine’s Counter.

Columbia City gets its charm from its multicultural diversity and slower pace of life. As in the rest of the city, many renters here are also very fitness-conscious. If they’re not out jogging along the trails in Seward Park, many people are working out at a variety of neighborhood facilities, from the Columbia City Fitness Center to Lotus Yoga.

