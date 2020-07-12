403 Apartments for rent in Columbia City, Seattle, WA
Columbia City is the opposite of every Seattle stereotype. As one of the most diverse neighborhoods anywhere in the country, Columbia City brings the cultures of the world to your doorstep. Locals say it’s going to be one of the most important neighborhoods to watch in coming years, so now is your time to get in before it gets crazy expensive.
Transportation
- Walking
- Biking
- Driving
- Public transportation (King County Metro buses and Sound Transit light rail)
Demographics
- Diverse
- Families with kids
- Young professionals (mostly between 25 to 34)
Close to:
- I-5
- Jefferson Park Golf Course
- Lake Washington
Contains:
- Columbia City Theater
- Genesee Park
- Columbia City Farmer’s Market
Columbia City in 3 Words: Historic, Diverse, Transitioning
Columbia City is the real melting pot of Seattle. Cultures from all over the world come together to live in harmony in this historic, vibrant neighborhood. Not long ago, it was the first stop for renters who were new to the country, but today locals are discovering the gem they once overlooked.
There’s a lot to love in Columbia City, from friendly neighbors who will watch over your house when you go on vacation to great music venues and ethnic restaurants. You can catch a live show and enjoy a drink at The Royal Room or get a banh mi and play pool at Billiard Hoang. The entire business district is designated a Historic District, which means new shops are housed in cool pre-war architecture.
The lively culture is what makes you look forward to getting home, but the real secret that people are just starting to discover is how this neighborhood will get you home faster. Commuting to and from this area is a breeze, thanks to the abundance of public transportation and easy access to I-5 and I-90. The light rail station located on Martin Luther King, Jr. Way takes you to points anywhere within Seattle in a fraction of the time compared to driving.
A wide variety of housing options await when you are looking for apartments for rent in Columbia City. From charming bungalows to brand-new luxury condos, this neighborhood has something to fit every budget. It’s still possible to get a good bargain here, though that is becoming less common as more people escape from busier neighborhoods and increase the demand for more upscale housing.
If you’re thinking all this sounds great, be aware that a lot of other people are realizing the same thing. New condo development is bringing a lot of new renters to the neighborhood, which means that you may find it challenging to snag an apartment for rent. Waiting lists are not uncommon. Many of the newer properties have onsite retail, electric car charging stations, and smoke-free buildings.
When you’re looking for an apartment in Columbia City, allow yourself enough time to find the right one and make sure you’re ready when a unit becomes available. Come prepared with great references, a healthy bank account and security deposits. Many apartments also allow you to bring a furry friend or two, but will require extra pet deposits.
Now is the time to get into an apartment in Columbia City, and it’s only getting more competitive. You may have to bide your time for a bit to find a place, but it will be worth the wait!
Columbia City has long been more of a community than just a neighborhood in the Rainier Valley. Renters and long-time homeowners alike banded together to make the streets safe for children to play, and created the Wednesday night Farmer’s Market as a center for community interaction. Whether you’re jogging or walking your dogs along the heavily tree-lined streets or in Seward Park, you’ll feel like the hustle and bustle of the city is far away.
Like most of Seattle, Columbia City is a very walkable neighborhood. You can get by without a car very easily here. You can spend an entire afternoon just on Rainier Ave S. alone. Enjoy a great cup of coffee at Empire Espresso and grab a pastry at Columbia City Bakery. There’s no shortage of authentic cuisine from any country to dazzle your tastebuds, too. You can get Mexican food at Tacos El Asadero, Senegalese food at La Teranga or Ethopian dishes at Tagla Café. If you’d rather have classic American cooking with a Southern flair, you can’t go wrong with Geraldine’s Counter.
Columbia City gets its charm from its multicultural diversity and slower pace of life. As in the rest of the city, many renters here are also very fitness-conscious. If they’re not out jogging along the trails in Seward Park, many people are working out at a variety of neighborhood facilities, from the Columbia City Fitness Center to Lotus Yoga.