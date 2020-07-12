403 Apartments for rent in Columbia City, Seattle, WA

Columbia City has long been more of a community than just a neighborhood in the Rainier Valley. Renters and long-time homeowners alike banded together to make the streets safe for children to play, and created the Wednesday night Farmer’s Market as a center for community interaction. Whether you’re jogging or walking your dogs along the heavily tree-lined streets or in Seward Park, you’ll feel like the hustle and bustle of the city is far away.

Like most of Seattle, Columbia City is a very walkable neighborhood. You can get by without a car very easily here. You can spend an entire afternoon just on Rainier Ave S. alone. Enjoy a great cup of coffee at Empire Espresso and grab a pastry at Columbia City Bakery. There’s no shortage of authentic cuisine from any country to dazzle your tastebuds, too. You can get Mexican food at Tacos El Asadero, Senegalese food at La Teranga or Ethopian dishes at Tagla Café. If you’d rather have classic American cooking with a Southern flair, you can’t go wrong with Geraldine’s Counter.

Columbia City gets its charm from its multicultural diversity and slower pace of life. As in the rest of the city, many renters here are also very fitness-conscious. If they’re not out jogging along the trails in Seward Park, many people are working out at a variety of neighborhood facilities, from the Columbia City Fitness Center to Lotus Yoga.