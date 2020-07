Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator fireplace oven range Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym green community parking bike storage garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room fire pit internet access media room

Welcome to Westlake Steps & Marina SLU!



We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today!

Own the lake, not just the view of the lake. Sure, the views are spectacular, but so is access to the lakefront and all that it has to offer. And when you live at Westlake Steps & Marina SLU, Lake Union is right at your doorstep. It is so exhilarating living at the lake with spectacular jogging trails, rowing, dining, seaplane floating, festivals, fireworks and boating community celebrations, all in your back yard. There is always something fun to do, and someone fun to do it with, at Westlake Steps & Marina SLU!