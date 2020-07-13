Charlesgate

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: $200

limit: 2

rent: $25

restrictions: POISONOUS ANIMALS: Restricted animals that may not visit or be maintained in the Leased Premises include, but are not limited to, the following: Tarantulas Piranhas. EXOTIC ANIMALS: Restricted animals that may not visit or be maintained in the Leased Premises include, but are not limited to, the following: Reptiles (snakes, iguanas) Ferrets Skunks Raccoons Squirrels Rabbits Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws)

Dogs deposit: $200 rent: $25 restrictions: Dog breeds: Restricted breeds that may not visit or be maintained in the Leased Premises include, but are not limited to, the following: Pit Bulls Rottweilers Presa Canario German Shepherds Huskies Malamutes Dobermans Chowchows St. Bernard?s Great Danes Akitas Terriers (Staffordshire) American Bull Dog Karelian Bear Dog Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds