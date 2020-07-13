All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 AM

Charlesgate

2230 4th Ave · (206) 929-4898
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
RENT ONLY $1,095 A MONTH! APPLY TODAY!
Location

2230 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
Belltown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Aug 3

$1,320

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Charlesgate.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
courtyard
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
Welcome to Charlesgate located in Seattle, WA just minutes from the Port of Seattle, Woodland Park Zoo, and Seattle Asian Art Museum. We are close to various parks and the Bell Street Marina. Nearby is Safeway, Wally's Grocery, fine dining and fabulous shopping. Our close proximity to various freeways makes commuting a breeze from Charlesgate! Charlesgate is proud to offer studio apartment homes. Our unique floor plans were designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. Your new home includes hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, extra storage space and is cable ready. Enjoy a variety of community amenities including a convenient laundry facility, picnic area with barbecue, on call maintenance and gated access. Give us a call today and come get a tour of your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $44
Deposit: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: POISONOUS ANIMALS: Restricted animals that may not visit or be maintained in the Leased Premises include, but are not limited to, the following: Tarantulas Piranhas. EXOTIC ANIMALS: Restricted animals that may not visit or be maintained in the Leased Premises include, but are not limited to, the following: Reptiles (snakes, iguanas) Ferrets Skunks Raccoons Squirrels Rabbits Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws)
Dogs
deposit: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: Dog breeds: Restricted breeds that may not visit or be maintained in the Leased Premises include, but are not limited to, the following: Pit Bulls Rottweilers Presa Canario German Shepherds Huskies Malamutes Dobermans Chowchows St. Bernard?s Great Danes Akitas Terriers (Staffordshire) American Bull Dog Karelian Bear Dog Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds
Cats
deposit: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: Storage units for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Charlesgate have any available units?
Charlesgate has 5 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Charlesgate have?
Some of Charlesgate's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Charlesgate currently offering any rent specials?
Charlesgate is offering the following rent specials: RENT ONLY $1,095 A MONTH! APPLY TODAY!
Is Charlesgate pet-friendly?
Yes, Charlesgate is pet friendly.
Does Charlesgate offer parking?
Yes, Charlesgate offers parking.
Does Charlesgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, Charlesgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Charlesgate have a pool?
No, Charlesgate does not have a pool.
Does Charlesgate have accessible units?
No, Charlesgate does not have accessible units.
Does Charlesgate have units with dishwashers?
No, Charlesgate does not have units with dishwashers.
