2221 Boylston Ave. E.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities garage hot tub

Eastlake Townhouse - You will love this beautiful three bedroom townhome in the desirable Eastlake neighborhood! Imagine waking every day to panoramic views from the Space Needle all the way to Gas Works park. You will enjoy the freshly updated kitchen and bathrooms featuring brand new quartz countertops and white subway tile backsplashes. This light and bright, gray and white interior palette is absolutely perfect! The Master suite is on the upper level and boasts a large walk in closet, spa like bathroom, and a view deck. The open floor plan calls for entertaining guests or cozy nights in front of the gas fireplace. An attached garage and an off-street parking space included. Easy access to I-5 and an easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus. No pets and no smoking, thank you.



For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124



#forlease #avenueoneresidential #eastlakerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #UofW



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4791670)