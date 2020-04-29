All apartments in Seattle
2221 Boylston Ave. E.

2221 Boylston Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

2221 Boylston Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Eastlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
Eastlake Townhouse - You will love this beautiful three bedroom townhome in the desirable Eastlake neighborhood! Imagine waking every day to panoramic views from the Space Needle all the way to Gas Works park. You will enjoy the freshly updated kitchen and bathrooms featuring brand new quartz countertops and white subway tile backsplashes. This light and bright, gray and white interior palette is absolutely perfect! The Master suite is on the upper level and boasts a large walk in closet, spa like bathroom, and a view deck. The open floor plan calls for entertaining guests or cozy nights in front of the gas fireplace. An attached garage and an off-street parking space included. Easy access to I-5 and an easy commute to downtown Seattle and Amazon campus. No pets and no smoking, thank you.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

#forlease #avenueoneresidential #eastlakerentals #seattlerentals #amazon/SLU #UofW

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4791670)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Boylston Ave. E. have any available units?
2221 Boylston Ave. E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Boylston Ave. E. have?
Some of 2221 Boylston Ave. E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Boylston Ave. E. currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Boylston Ave. E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Boylston Ave. E. pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Boylston Ave. E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 2221 Boylston Ave. E. offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Boylston Ave. E. offers parking.
Does 2221 Boylston Ave. E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Boylston Ave. E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Boylston Ave. E. have a pool?
No, 2221 Boylston Ave. E. does not have a pool.
Does 2221 Boylston Ave. E. have accessible units?
No, 2221 Boylston Ave. E. does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Boylston Ave. E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Boylston Ave. E. does not have units with dishwashers.
