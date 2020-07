Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub oven patio / balcony range walk in closets dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr concierge bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park green community guest suite internet access key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

NOW OFFERING FLEXIBLE TOUR OPTIONS! Our touring schedules and operating hours may vary as we continue to follow local phased opening guidelines and direction from local health officials. Please visit our community website for up to date information. Ascent South Lake Union is a new collection of contemporary high-rise city homes inspired by the merging of modernity and nature. Our community offers residents access to an enviable amenity collection, highlighted by a rooftop lounge and open-air deck. FLEXIBLE TOUR OPTIONS NOW AVAILABLE! We are now offering self-guided and in-person touchless tours by appointment, as well as, virtual tours.