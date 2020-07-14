All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like Mosaic on Greenwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
Mosaic on Greenwood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Mosaic on Greenwood

13543 Greenwood Ave N · (206) 800-8875
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Broadview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13543 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,880

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 800 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mosaic on Greenwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
online portal
smoke-free community
Mosaic on Greenwood is a perfect combination of comfort and style nestled in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. This quaint community offers both one and two-bedroom apartment homes that include washer/dryer, central heat/air, gourmet kitchens, and balconies within our open-concept floorplans. This gated community has a selection of featured amenities with garage parking and a gorgeous courtyard and pond to enjoy. Spend less time commuting and more time enjoying family, friends, dining out, outdoor adventures and local entertainment. Discover gorgeous natural scenery including the well-known gem, Carkeek Park. Call today for a personal tour to discover your new home at Mosaic on Greenwood.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48.5
Deposit: $500 Security Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300
limit: 2
rent: $35
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Garage.
Storage Details: Storage units available for $45

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mosaic on Greenwood have any available units?
Mosaic on Greenwood has 2 units available starting at $1,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does Mosaic on Greenwood have?
Some of Mosaic on Greenwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mosaic on Greenwood currently offering any rent specials?
Mosaic on Greenwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mosaic on Greenwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Mosaic on Greenwood is pet friendly.
Does Mosaic on Greenwood offer parking?
Yes, Mosaic on Greenwood offers parking.
Does Mosaic on Greenwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mosaic on Greenwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mosaic on Greenwood have a pool?
No, Mosaic on Greenwood does not have a pool.
Does Mosaic on Greenwood have accessible units?
Yes, Mosaic on Greenwood has accessible units.
Does Mosaic on Greenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mosaic on Greenwood has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Mosaic on Greenwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stream 403
403 Belmont Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Dexter Hayes
1701 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Vantage Park Apartments
1011 E Terrace St
Seattle, WA 98122
Ellis Court Apartments
2510 Western Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Parla Apartments
9176 Holman Rd NW
Seattle, WA 98117
True North
801 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East
Seattle, WA 98102
AMLI Arc
1800 Boren Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity