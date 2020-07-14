Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance online portal smoke-free community

Mosaic on Greenwood is a perfect combination of comfort and style nestled in the Broadview neighborhood of Seattle, Washington. This quaint community offers both one and two-bedroom apartment homes that include washer/dryer, central heat/air, gourmet kitchens, and balconies within our open-concept floorplans. This gated community has a selection of featured amenities with garage parking and a gorgeous courtyard and pond to enjoy. Spend less time commuting and more time enjoying family, friends, dining out, outdoor adventures and local entertainment. Discover gorgeous natural scenery including the well-known gem, Carkeek Park. Call today for a personal tour to discover your new home at Mosaic on Greenwood.