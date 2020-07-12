/
/
/
eastlake
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:34 PM
615 Apartments for rent in Eastlake, Seattle, WA
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Eastlake 2851 on Lake Union
2851 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,373
831 sqft
Close to the I-5 Express, University of Washington Dept. of Psychiatry&Behavioral Sciences, College Club of Seattle, and Sound Earth Strategies. Right next to Fairview Park and Lake Union. Pet-friendly apartments with restaurant onsite, outdoor deck, lake views, and granite bar tops.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,206
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Units with hardwood floors, private balconies or patios, washers and dryers, and fully equipped kitchens. Just off I-5 near Lake Union and Portage Bay. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 12:53pm
4 Units Available
Common Rogers
2371 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Located a block east of Eastlake, on a residential street, Common Rogers is ideally situated, with restaurants, grocery stores, night life, cafes, and transit routes to downtown Seattle and University District/UW just out the front door! And, the
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Eastlake Flats
2820 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$865
236 sqft
Energy-efficient micro-studios with water views. Units feature concrete flooring, electronic thermostats, green construction, vaulted ceilings, and large bathtubs. Outdoor sundeck and courtyard. Close to Downtown Seattle.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
4 Units Available
East Howe steps
1823 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,676
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,140
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the Eastlake neighborhood and within walking distance to Lake Union. Modern apartments with vinyl-wood flooring throughout. Community offers open-air courtyards and a rooftop deck with panoramic views. Covered parking and bike stalls available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 12:49pm
3 Units Available
Common Lake View
2227 Yale Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,395
265 sqft
Live in a beautiful, private apartment in one of Seattle’s most unique neighborhoods. From spontaneous get-togethers to curated events, Common makes it easy to meet people and discover the best the city has to offer.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 05:47pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin Station
2303 Franklin Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
317 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Franklin Station in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 Boylston Ave
2403 Boylston Ave E, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Seattle Urban Village - Property Id: 77684 Fully furnished. A rare opportunity to live in a brand new building, urnished 1 private bedroom. 360 view of downtown Seattle and Space needle. Community kitchen and laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
2027 Eastlake Ave E
2027 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Extensive recent renovations include refinished hardwood floors and millwork, new light fixtures, and window coverings. Units feature spacious floor plans, leaded glass built-ins, period glass knobs, and picture rails.
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1800 Eastlake Ave E
1800 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
740 sqft
Modern apartment building with new landscape, lobby, fully remodeled interiors and secure parking, elevator and some city/water views. Conveniently located to Amazon, Downtown, South Lake Union, Hospitals, Fred Hutch and easy access to I-5.
Results within 1 mile of Eastlake
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
38 Units Available
Westlake Steps
1209 Westlake Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,780
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,840
1009 sqft
Welcome to Westlake Steps & Marina SLU! We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Own the lake, not just the view of the lake.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
741 Harvard
741 Harvard Avenue East, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,199
223 sqft
Throughout the building, we’ve provided the kind of amenities you’d normally enjoy in a ranch house in the suburbs. A spacious deck with BBQs, generous seating and a lovely garden welcomes you and your friends.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
28 Units Available
Stream Dexios
1600 Dexter Avenue North, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,700
383 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stream Dexios in Seattle. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
7 Units Available
Stream Belmont
500 Belmont Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,495
436 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1071 sqft
Large apartments with high ceilings, huge windows and modern finishes. Full-sized balconies for each unit. Located close to locally owned stores and restaurants on Capitol Hill.
Verified
1 of 88
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
$
31 Units Available
AMLI South Lake Union
1260 Republican St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,947
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,977
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,974
941 sqft
Schools nearby: Stevens Elementary, Meany Middle School, Roosevelt High. Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Lake Union Park, Kenmore Air, Amazon Campus, Guitar Center, REI Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with off-leash area, maker lab for wood working, solarium, enormous sky deck.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI 535
535 Pontius Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,009
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,901
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,135
1049 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, LO-FI Performance Gallery, Amazon Campus, REI Seattle, Lake Union, Lake Union Park, and Cascade Playground. Pet-friendly apartments with enormous sky deck, two-level fitness zone, sweeping views, 24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room, 9' ceilings, and garage parking.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
22 Units Available
AMLI Wallingford
1850 N 34th St, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,925
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,115
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
1067 sqft
Wonderfully situated community just a block north of Gas Works Park. Invite friends for a rooftop deck BBQ. Homes feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and quartz counters. Controlled-access garage.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:02pm
3 Units Available
Pacific Pointe Apartments
2108 North Pacific Street, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,575
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
918 sqft
Pacific Pointe offers an exceptional urban lifestyle located at the north end of Lake Union.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
8 Units Available
Mera
630 Boren Avenue North, Seattle, WA
1 Bedroom
$3,060
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,380
1343 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$8,450
1896 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Summit at Lake Union
1735 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,273
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,363
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
927 sqft
Summit at Lake Union Apartments wants to continue offering the same level of customer service, however due to the impact of COVID-19, we will be adjusting how apartment tours are conducted.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
19 Units Available
Dexter Lake Union
1215 Dexter Ave N, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,320
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1042 sqft
Oversized windows allow for ample natural light and waterfront views. Perfect location close to Pike Street Market and Belltown with an on-site gym, business center and bike storage. Spacious apartments, private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
9 Units Available
Rubix
515 Harvard Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$2,070
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
936 sqft
Incredible views of the skylight. Within walking distance of area restaurants and shops. Modern interiors with large windows, modern kitchens and lots of storage. Trendy amenities including a rooftop terrace, underground parking and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
2 Units Available
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,335
269 sqft
Find your oasis in the middle of a bustling city at Enve, located on a beautiful, tree-lined street in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood. The brand-new property features city and lake views and is just minutes from Lake Union.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Equinox
1524 Eastlake Ave E, Seattle, WA
Studio
$1,834
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,563
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,318
1057 sqft
Close to I-5 Express, Seattle Seaplanes, St. Mark's Greenbelt, South Lake Union Streetcar, Gage Academy of Art, Bright Water School, Streissguth Gardens, I-5 Colonnade, and Lake Union Drydock Company. Pet-friendly apartments with reservable yoga studio, rooftop terrace, night patrol, garage.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMercer Island, WALake Forest Park, WAKenmore, WATukwila, WAWhite Center, WAMountlake Terrace, WA