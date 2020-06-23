2123 4th Ave N - 8

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated coffee bar internet access range

Moorman Properties LLC | 206.778.6300



***3 WEEKS FREE --- LEASE MUST START BY 3/8/19***



Bostonian #8



Recently Upgraded: Top floor, naturally well-lit 1 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment home in prime Queen Anne Hill location. Situated a few blocks East of Queen Anne Ave, you are close to boutiques, restaurants, parks and bus-lines into downtown Seattle. Impeccable hardwood flooring throughout, high ceilings, gas range, and east facing windows with sweeping views.



Square Footage: 550



Description

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This vintage 1904 building is well maintained and located at the northeast top corner of Queen Anne Hill, which is one of the safest neighborhoods in Seattle. Because of its proximity to bus lines and its excellent central location, it has very easy access to the downtown Seattle corridor. The Bostonian has excellent access to the I-5 Freeway and Highway 99. Several parks are within walking distance. It also is within walking distance of restaurants, groceries, coffee shops, entertainment and more!



LEASE TERMS

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

$1000 Security Deposit

$45 Application Fee/Credit Check (per adult occupying the unit)

$65 Utility Fee Per Occupant --- Water, Sewer, Garbage

Tenants pays electricity, Internet, gas.

No Smokers

No Candles

No Pets

*Renter's Insurance Required*



For your Application to be considered as a Completed Application all tenants applying must submit the following items:



* submittal of a completed application form online or in person including the $45 application fee

* submit holding fee of $1000

* provide proof of income such as a paystub, offer letter, or other source of verifiable income



Screening Criteria:

-------------------------------------------------

Rental History

12 months verifiable rental history



Credit History:

At least 4 accounts established for 1 year in good standing



Employment

6 months with current employer or previous employment in same field of work



Income

Monthly Verifiable income must be equal to at least 3 times the rental amount



Section 8 Applicant Criteria:

All Section 8 applicants are required to meet the same criteria as stated above, with the exception that the applicant only needs to meet the income requirements for their portion of the rent.



*We do not accept tenant-provided screening reports*

